Hosted by

Huggs For Inspiritational Women And Men

About this event

Activity Day

🎉🌈 General Admission – Bounce Into the Madness! 🌈🎉
$5

Step right into the fun zone! Your pass includes 5 event tickets and a magical Bounce Band wristband that gives you unlimited access to ALL the bouncy houses! Bounce till your legs say “okay, that’s enough” 😆

🎟️ 5 Event Tickets
🎪 Bounce Band Wristband

👕🎟️ T-Shirt Ticket Bundle🎟️👕
$32

Want the merch without the bounce madness? Grab the perfect combo for style and fun!

👕 Event T-Shirt
🎟️ 15 Event Tickets

⚠️ Bounce Band wristband is NOT included with this package.

🚀✨ Starter Pack – Tiny Upgrade... BIG FUN! ✨🚀
$35

Ready to level up your adventure? This pack includes everything from General Admission PLUS some bonus goodies to keep the fun rolling!

🎟️ 5 Event Tickets
🎪 Bounce Band Wristband
👕 Event T-Shirt
🍿 FREE Snack
🥤 FREE Drink

Fuel up and jump back into the chaos!

🎨🌟 Smile & Style Bundle – Main Character Energy Activated!
$55

Walk in normal... leave legendary. Add style, food, and extra fun to your day!

🎟️ 10 Event Tickets
🎪 Bounce Band Wristband
👕 Event T-Shirt
🎨 Choose ONE Face Paint OR Henna Design
🍔 FREE Meal (up to $10)

Prepare for compliments. Lots of compliments.

🚨🎊 THE ULTIMATE BUNDLE – CHAOS LEVEL: MAXIMUM 🎊🚨
$85

The biggest. The wildest. The most EXTRA package in the universe (okay maybe not the universe, but definitely the event 😎).

🎟️ 20 Event Tickets
🎪 Bounce Band Wristband
👕 Event T-Shirt
🎨 1 Face Paint Design
🌸 1 Henna Design
🍕 FREE Meal

Unlimited bounce energy + style + food + tons of tickets = legendary status unlocked. 🌈🎪✨

Add a donation for Huggs For Inspiritational Women And Men

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