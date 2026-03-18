Acton Phoenix Silent Auction 2026

Spend 3 days, 2 nights at the beach in beautiful Rocky Point (Puerto Penasco)!





This gorgeous villa is divinely located beach front. Newly renovated resort with an infinity pool. The Villa is located a few steps from the pool. The resort also has a great pool area for children to play.



It has everything you need to make your vacation unforgettable. You will witness incredible sunsets from the rooftop deck and be just a few minutes away from everything the town has to offer: beaches, four wheeling, bars, restaurants, shopping and so much more.





Some blackout dates may apply, based on availability.





Valued up to $4,000, depending on season.