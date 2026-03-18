Acton Phoenix Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Spend 3 days, 2 nights at the beach in beautiful Rocky Point (Puerto Penasco)!
This gorgeous villa is divinely located beach front. Newly renovated resort with an infinity pool. The Villa is located a few steps from the pool. The resort also has a great pool area for children to play.
It has everything you need to make your vacation unforgettable. You will witness incredible sunsets from the rooftop deck and be just a few minutes away from everything the town has to offer: beaches, four wheeling, bars, restaurants, shopping and so much more.
Some blackout dates may apply, based on availability.
Valued up to $4,000, depending on season.
Starting bid
Escape the everyday and step into a curated getaway set among the breathtaking red rock landscapes of Sedona, Arizona.
This exclusive stay at Hyatt Vacation Club at Piñon Pointe offers the perfect blend of comfort, scenery, and serenity—designed for relaxation, connection, and a touch of indulgence.
Choose the experience that fits your ideal escape:
• 3 Nights (Friday–Monday) – A long weekend retreat to unwind and recharge
• 3 Nights (Thursday–Sunday) – The perfect head start on a rejuvenating weekend
• 5 Nights (Sunday–Friday) – A full, immersive escape with time to truly settle in
Wake up to sweeping red rock views, spend your days exploring Sedona’s iconic trails, shops, and dining, and wind down with unforgettable desert sunsets that seem to pause time itself.
Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a family retreat, or a memorable trip with friends, this experience gives you the freedom to choose your rhythm—peaceful, adventurous, or a little of both.
Details:
• Accommodations for up to 8 guests
• Room type will be determined based on the number of guests (dependent on adults and children) traveling and confirmed at time of booking
• Flexible date options (based on availability)
• Availability is limited and subject to high-demand dates
• Advance booking required
• Certain blackout dates may apply
Estimated Retail Value: $4,500 – $6,000
(Based on seasonality, room type, and length of stay)
https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-vacation-club/en-US/sedsh-hyatt-vacation-club-at-pinon-pointe
Pack light. Stay longer. Come back better.
Starting bid
Escape to tropical paradise with a 1-week free stay (6 nights, 7 days) in a stunning private home in Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica! This exclusive retreat offers breathtaking views, modern comforts, and a tranquil setting perfect for relaxation or adventure. 🏡 Property Features: ✔️ 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath – Comfortably accommodates 4 guests ✔️ Fully Equipped Home – Kitchen, cozy living space, and all essentials provided ✔️ No Blackout Dates – Choose any available week that works for you! ✔️ Breathtaking Views – Experience the lush landscapes and serene beauty of Costa Rica ✔️ Outdoor & Local Adventures Nearby – Ideal for nature lovers and explorers
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/27574949?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=cd30d898-e979-4b1c-8a6f-d8845e5fed38
📅 Booking Instructions: Book at least one month in advance. The winner will receive contact details after the auction to arrange their stay 🌿 Whether you want to explore, unwind, or immerse yourself in Costa Rica’s incredible scenery, this getaway promises an unforgettable experience!
Starting bid
Trade routine for sunshine and settle into a four-night escape at Desert Ridge Marriott’s Canyon Villas, nestled in the heart of Phoenix’s desert oasis. With palm-lined paths, resort-style pools, and easy access to world-class golf, dining, and shopping, this stay blends relaxation with just the right amount of adventure.
Spend your days lounging poolside, exploring nearby desert trails, or venturing out to Scottsdale’s vibrant scene. Evenings bring warm breezes, glowing sunsets, and the kind of calm that only the desert delivers.
Perfect for families, couples, or a getaway with friends, this experience is also ideal for out-of-town guests visiting the area or a staycation for your family—offering a comfortable, resort-style home base with space to relax between adventures.
Details:
• 4-night stay based on availability
• Accommodations for up to 6 guests
• Room type will be determined based on the number of guests traveling and confirmed at time of booking
• Availability is limited and subject to high-demand dates
• Advance booking required
• Certain blackout dates may apply
Estimated Retail Value: $2,500 – $4,500
(Based on seasonality and room type)
Starting bid
Escape to the cool pines of Flagstaff with a relaxing 3-night stay at The Ponderosa Trail House, a beautifully designed mountain retreat perfect for families, friends, or a peaceful getaway.
Located in the quiet, family-friendly Ponderosa Trails neighborhood, this 2,000-square-foot, single-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and space to sleep up to 8 guests. With forest trails just across the street, a fully fenced backyard, and a warm, professionally designed interior, this home offers the perfect balance of comfort, nature, and convenience.
Enjoy easy access to some of Northern Arizona’s best destinations. The home is ideally located near downtown Flagstaff, NAU, the airport, Sedona, Snowbowl, and the Grand Canyon, making it a wonderful home base for hiking, skiing, exploring, or simply relaxing among the ponderosa pines.
Whether you are sipping coffee in the quiet mountain air, heading out for a day of adventure, or gathering with loved ones after exploring Flagstaff, The Ponderosa Trail House is a welcoming place to slow down, reconnect, and enjoy the beauty of Northern Arizona.
Package includes:
A 3-night stay between August and May at The Ponderosa Trail House in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Restrictions:
Dates subject to availability. Valid for a stay between August and May.
Check it out here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/557102292813057615?check_in=2026-05-03&check_out=2026-05-06&guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=d8425dd4-ae51-4f2c-9662-bfcd0bc51c30
Starting bid
Step into the high-intensity world of police K9 training with this one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience. Ever wondered how elite police dogs are developed—from playful pups to precision-working partners? This exclusive package gives you an insider’s look at what it truly takes to build a K9 officer.
You’ll go beyond observation and into action:
To top it off, this package includes five one-on-one training sessions with experienced professional trainers—perfect for building better communication, control, and trust with your own dog.
Whether you’re a dog lover, an adrenaline seeker, or just curious about the world of working K9s, this is an experience you won’t find anywhere else.
Get ready to learn, feel the energy, and maybe even take the bite.
Starting bid
Take control of your tax situation with a full 12 months of professional monitoring and expert guidance.The package provides proactive IRS transcript monitoring and concierge-level tax resolution support for either one individual or a married couple filing a joint return.
What's included:
Retail value: $4,500.
Whether you’re dealing with a current tax issue or simply want proactive oversight, this service offers clarity and confidence in navigating complex tax systems.
Stay ahead, stay informed, and let the experts handle the stress.
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