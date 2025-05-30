Desert Winds Soccer League
Acton Summer Soccer Clinic - Ages 6 to 12 Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays
3015 Sacramento Ave
Acton, CA 93510, USA
Full 6 Weeks Commitment Fee
$100
Full 6 Weeks of Clinic , $20 discount compared to paying weekly* Water Bottle Included
Weekly Commitment Fee
$20
Pay Weekly $20 per player per week * Does not include water bottle
