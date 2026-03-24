Actor Training Program

Advanced Scene Study II

5-Week Contemporary & Classical Scene Study





*NEXT SESSION SCHEDULE*

TO BE ANNOUNCED



In SoHo Shakespeare Company’s Advanced Scene Study II, students are encouraged to explore both classical and modern scenes.



Taught by Artistic Director Alex Pepperman, Advanced Scene Study II offers actors an opportunity to partner with talented peers, explore incredible scenes, and apply the Action-Based Imaging Technique to contemporary and classical work.



When you treat the text with radical specificity and imbue a character with your own depth of experience, the play comes to life.



⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Build the muscles of impulsivity, vulnerability, and tactical precision

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn from SoHo Shakes' Artistic Director

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Collaborate with exceptional peers and professional actors



The course runs for 5 weeks and culminates with a showcase in the final class.



Enrollment:

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • For new students: submit a video audition to [email protected]

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣ (2 monologues, 3 minutes max)

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • For returning students* : guaranteed admission while spots last

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • This course is intended for actors with previous training



Payment plan available. Email [email protected] to find out more.



*Students who have completed a paid course with SoHo Shakespeare Company are considered “returning” and are automatically eligible for Scene Study.