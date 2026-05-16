ACTORS CAFÉ: An Interactive Acting Workshop

Your Experience Includes:

🎭 Admission to ACTORS CAFÉ

An immersive acting workshop experience led by Jeanette Greenwood





🎬 Scene Studies Training

Hands-on work focused on performance execution, emotional beats, and partner connection









🧠 Character Analysis Intensive

Learn how to break down scripts, analyze characters, identify objectives, and strengthen scene work





🎤 Interactive Coaching & Live Direction

Receive real-time feedback, adjustments, and performance coaching





🤝 Actor Networking Experience

Connect with actors, creatives, filmmakers, and performers from across Texas





☕ Coffee, Tea & Light Bites

Enjoy a relaxed café-inspired atmosphere throughout the workshop





📜 Certificate of Completion

Official Certificate presented by Ladies in Film & Television & JG Studios Company





📸 Photo Opportunities & Creative Content Moments

Professional networking and social media-friendly environment





🎥 Future Casting & Workshop Opportunities

Outstanding participants may be considered for future productions, workshops, and creative opportunities