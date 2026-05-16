ACTORS CAFÉ: An Interactive Acting Workshop

About this event
🎭 Admission to ACTORS CAFÉ
An immersive acting workshop experience led by Jeanette Greenwood
🎬 Scene Studies Training
Hands-on work focused on performance execution, emotional beats, and partner connection
🧠 Character Analysis Intensive
Learn how to break down scripts, analyze characters, identify objectives, and strengthen scene work
🎤 Interactive Coaching & Live Direction
Receive real-time feedback, adjustments, and performance coaching
🤝 Actor Networking Experience
Connect with actors, creatives, filmmakers, and performers from across Texas
☕ Coffee, Tea & Light Bites
Enjoy a relaxed café-inspired atmosphere throughout the workshop
📜 Certificate of Completion
Official Certificate presented by Ladies in Film & Television & JG Studios Company
📸 Photo Opportunities & Creative Content Moments
Professional networking and social media-friendly environment
🎥 Future Casting & Workshop Opportunities
Outstanding participants may be considered for future productions, workshops, and creative opportunities
I cannot attend, but would love to sponsor coffee and snacks for the event.
$
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