ACTORS Monologue Challenge-DUE NOV 2nd (VO ok)

About this event
Register for this Challenge, Receive Monologue in Email Within Few Hours of Registration (allow 24 hours)- Screens at Local Film Festival
See Colors Available on the Pix- long sleeve or short sleeve.
3x3 inch sq Slate Sticker in Various Colors
3x2 inch sq Slate Sticker in Various Colors
Buy a Gift of Making or Watching Movies! Add the amount you would like to give someone and receive your gift certificate, good for any MMTB Events, Challenges & MMTB Swag. Visit full calendar at events.mmtb.org
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