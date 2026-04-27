ACTS Presents: The Great Road Speaks

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About this event
Begin your journey at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Museum, located at 2124 Old Main St, Old Washington, KY 41096. All groups start at 7PM. Group size limited to 20; no exceptions.
Begin your journey at the River Otter Traders, located at 2215 Old Main Street, Maysville, KY, United States, 41056. All groups start at 7PM. Group size limited to 20; no exceptions.
Begin your journey at Mefford's Fort, located on Old Main Street, Maysville, KY 41056. All groups start at 7PM. Group size limited to 20; no exceptions.
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