ACTT Sponsorship Opportunities

943 Guisando De Avila

Tampa, FL 33613

Title Sponsorship
$15,000
Please contact us for more information.
Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
Prime marketing exposure throughout the tournament Marketing opportunities customized for each Presenting Sponsor 4 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025 8 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’ tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar. Banner(s) displayed on main court Full page ad in program - 5"W x 8"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025 Name on sponsor board, tournament t-shirt, online auction site, and on all event advertising Introduction during men’s open finals and check presentation to the winners
Grand Slam Sponsor
$5,500
Prime marketing exposure throughout the tournament Marketing opportunities customized for each Grand Slam Sponsor 4 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025 8 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’ tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar. Banner(s) displayed on main court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025 Full page ad in program - 5"W x 8"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025 Name on sponsor board, tournament t-shirt, online auction site, and on all event advertising
Wimbeldon Sponsor
$2,500
4 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025 8 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’ tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar. Banner(s) displayed on main courts - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025 Half-page ad in program - 5"W x 4"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025
US Open Sponsor
$1,200
2 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025 4 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’ tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar. Banner displayed on a court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025 Half-page ad in program - 5"W x 4"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025 Name on sponsor board and on event advertising
French Open Sponsor
$750
2 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025 2 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’ tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar. Business card ad in program - 5"W x 2.5"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025 Name listed on courtside banner and on sponsor board
AUSTRALIAN OPEN SUPPORTER
$350
2 tickets to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’ tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar. Business card ad in program - 5"W x 2.5"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025 Name listed on courtside banner and on sponsor board
Davis Cup 4 x 6 banner
$350
Banner displayed on a court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025 Name on sponsor board
Davis Cup 2 x 3 Banner
$150
Banner displayed on a court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025 Name on sponsor board

