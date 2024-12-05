ACTT Sponsorship Opportunities

You won’t want to miss out on all the unique marketing opportunities customized just for you.
Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
Prime marketing exposure throughout the tournament
Marketing opportunities customized for each Presenting Sponsor
4 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025
8 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’
tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar.
Banner(s) displayed on main court
Full page ad in program - 5"W x 8"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025
Name on sponsor board, tournament t-shirt, online auction site, and on all event advertising
Introduction during men’s open finals and check presentation to the winners
Grand Slam Sponsor
$5,500
Prime marketing exposure throughout the tournament
Marketing opportunities customized for each Grand Slam Sponsor
4 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025
8 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’
tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar.
Banner(s) displayed on main court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025
Full page ad in program - 5"W x 8"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025
Name on sponsor board, tournament t-shirt, online auction site, and on all event advertising
Wimbeldon Sponsor
$2,500
4 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025
8 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’
tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar.
Banner(s) displayed on main courts - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025
Half-page ad in program - 5"W x 4"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025
US Open Sponsor
$1,200
2 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025
4 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’
tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar.
Banner displayed on a court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025
Half-page ad in program - 5"W x 4"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025
Name on sponsor board and on event advertising
French Open Sponsor
$750
2 player entries - DEADLINE 3/14/2025
2 tickets to the Friday night sponsor dinner with open bar & to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’
tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar.
Business card ad in program - 5"W x 2.5"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025
Name listed on courtside banner and on sponsor board
AUSTRALIAN OPEN SUPPORTER
$350
2 tickets to the Saturday night ‘Open Division’ tennis matches. Food provided. Cash bar.
Business card ad in program - 5"W x 2.5"H BLACK & WHITE PDF OR JPEG - DEADLINE 3/17/2025
Name listed on courtside banner and on sponsor board
Davis Cup 4 x 6 banner
$350
Banner displayed on a court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025
Name on sponsor board
Davis Cup 2 x 3 Banner
$150
Banner displayed on a court - COMPANY PROVIDE BY 3/24/2025
Name on sponsor board
