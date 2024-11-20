Acupuncture Sound Bath

For those who are able to give a little extra to support others in the community. By choosing this rate, you help ensure that healing opportunities remain accessible to everyone while contributing to Synaptic Institute’s larger mission.
For those who are able to give a little extra to support others in the community. By choosing this rate, you help ensure that healing opportunities remain accessible to everyone while contributing to Synaptic Institute’s larger mission.
Sustainable Donation
$60
Covers the full cost of your participation and helps cover the event’s operational costs. This rate helps sustain our work and contributes directly to Synaptic Institute’s mission of opening our integrative medical clinic in 2025.
Covers the full cost of your participation and helps cover the event’s operational costs. This rate helps sustain our work and contributes directly to Synaptic Institute’s mission of opening our integrative medical clinic in 2025.
Community Care Donation
$45
For those experiencing financial hardship, this option ensures that no one is turned away from the opportunity to participate in this community healing event.
For those experiencing financial hardship, this option ensures that no one is turned away from the opportunity to participate in this community healing event.
Add a donation for Synaptic Institute Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!