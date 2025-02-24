Arts, Absolutely!

Hosted by

Arts, Absolutely!

About this event

Acute Inflections Event February 24th, 2025 4pm-10pm

11715 Rainwood Rd Suite A1-A3

Little Rock, AR 72212, USA

Deposit
$150

Reserves your booking for Feb. 24th, 2026.


There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.

B.A.X. Theater Rental Remaining Balance due
$450

There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.

Unlimited Access to Ice Machine
$25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!