Acute Inflections Event February 24th, 2025 4pm-10pm

Hosted by
About this event
Little Rock, AR 72212, USA
Reserves your booking for Feb. 24th, 2026.
There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.
There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!