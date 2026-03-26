ACVH Spring Storage Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
That's right! Thanks to an incredibly kind donor, we have two tickets to see the Visalia Rawhide all season long!!
Starting bid
From the 2019 California League Championship season, this game worn jersey will be a big hit for any Rawhide fan!
Starting bid
Did you know we had Rawhide jerseys with our logo on them?!
Starting bid
The start of the season is usually chilly. Take this ACVH hoodie - that doubles as a backpack! - with you to the game!
Starting bid
Bet you've never seen this bag before - and you may never again! Grab it now!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!