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A Combat Veteran's Hope

About this event

Sales closed

ACVH Spring Storage Auction

2 Rawhide Season Tickets item
2 Rawhide Season Tickets
$125

Starting bid

That's right! Thanks to an incredibly kind donor, we have two tickets to see the Visalia Rawhide all season long!!

Game Worn Rawhide Jersey item
Game Worn Rawhide Jersey
$100

Starting bid

From the 2019 California League Championship season, this game worn jersey will be a big hit for any Rawhide fan!

ACVH Sponsored Rawhide Jersey item
ACVH Sponsored Rawhide Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Did you know we had Rawhide jerseys with our logo on them?!

ACVH Hoodie/Backpack & Cap item
ACVH Hoodie/Backpack & Cap
$50

Starting bid

The start of the season is usually chilly. Take this ACVH hoodie - that doubles as a backpack! - with you to the game!

ACVH Duffle Bag item
ACVH Duffle Bag
$50

Starting bid

Bet you've never seen this bag before - and you may never again! Grab it now!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!