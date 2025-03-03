"Ad Astra" - One Day Choir

Donating this amount allows us to sustain this event and further invest in bringing connective choral music and singing experiences to our community.
Giver of Joy
$35
Donating at this end of the scale is hugely supportive to someone who might not be able to participate in this experience with us due to finances. If you are in a season of financial abundance, thank you for so generously supporting others.
Restorative Access
$15
Donating at this end of the scale is for folks who are experiencing a financial hardship and need the support of their community. More than anything we want this event to be a place where all are welcome and we don’t want finances to be a barrier.
Give What You Can
Free
If the amounts above are not sustainable for you, please use the "donation" blank below to self-select a donation amount that is!
Add a donation for Indianapolis Arts Chorale
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!