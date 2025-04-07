Ad Purchasing Form May 25

Back Cover Page item
Back Cover Page
$200
Full color ad measuring approx. 5"W x 8"H.
Inside Back Cover item
Inside Back Cover
$175
Black and white full page ad, measuring approx. 5"W x 8"H.
Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$150
Full page black and white ad, measuring approx. 5"W x 8"H.
Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$88
Half page black and white ad, measuring approx. 5"W x 4"H.
Quarter Page Ad
$68
Quarter page black and white ad, measuring approx. 2.5"W x 4"H or 5”W x 2”H
Eighth Page Ad item
Eighth Page Ad
$38
Eighth of a page black and white ad, measuring approx. 2.5"W x2"H.
Add a donation for Paul Madore Chorale

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!