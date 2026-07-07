Ad Sales 26-27 Concert Programs PC Symphony

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If you do not have camera-ready artwork, Panama City Symphony will design your ad for $150 fee. Your final files will be provided to you for your future use.
SOLD MINTO. PREMIUM AD, inside back cover. Full Color, Full Bleed. Finished Size 8.5 x 11. Design as 8.525 x 11.025 with .025 bleed marks.
Premium PLACEMENT ACROSS 2 SIDE BY SIDE pages of the program booklet. Full color. 15" W x 10" H (BLEED ACROSS CENTER)
Premium visibility on the left of the center page of the program booklet, directly across from the concert program. Full color. 7.5" W x 10" H
Premium visibility on the page directly across from the Musicans Roster in the center of the program booklet. Full color. 7.5" W x 10" H.
PREMIUM placement ad on the last page of the program, opposite the inside of the front cover. Full Color. 7.5" W x 10" H.
Full page body ad, placed throughout the program. Full Color. 7.5" W x 10" H.
Half page body ad, placed throughout the program. Full Color. 7.5" W x 4.875" H.
Third Page Vertical Ad on the page with bios of 4 finalists, or Principal Musicians Page, or Board of Directors Page. Only 3 Ads this size available. 2.5" Wide x 10" H.
Quarter page body ad, placed throughout the program. Full Color. 3.625" W x 4.875" H.
Fourth Page Horizontal Neighborhood Ad. Formatted for neighborhood pages with consistent layout for each. 7.5"W x 2" H.
Eighth page ad, formatted for neighborhood pages with consistent layout for each ad. 3.5"W x 2" H.
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