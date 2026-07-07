A stylized musical note and the words "PANAMA CITY SYMPHONY" are in the foreground, with "Vibrant. Refined. Enchanting. THE CULTURAL HEART OF NW FLORIDA" and a heart graphic in the background.
Panama City Symphony

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Panama City Symphony

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Ad Sales 26-27 Concert Programs PC Symphony

AD DESIGN FEE (If Required) item
AD DESIGN FEE (If Required)
$150

If you do not have camera-ready artwork, Panama City Symphony will design your ad for $150 fee. Your final files will be provided to you for your future use.

PREMIUM AD - Inside Back Cover item
PREMIUM AD - Inside Back Cover
$2,500

SOLD MINTO. PREMIUM AD, inside back cover. Full Color, Full Bleed. Finished Size 8.5 x 11. Design as 8.525 x 11.025 with .025 bleed marks.

PREMIUM DOUBLE PAGE Spread Ad, Two Full Pages item
PREMIUM DOUBLE PAGE Spread Ad, Two Full Pages
$4,500

Premium PLACEMENT ACROSS 2 SIDE BY SIDE pages of the program booklet. Full color. 15" W x 10" H (BLEED ACROSS CENTER)

PREMIUM Left OF Center Page (CONCERT PROGRAM ON RIGHT) item
PREMIUM Left OF Center Page (CONCERT PROGRAM ON RIGHT)
$2,500

Premium visibility on the left of the center page of the program booklet, directly across from the concert program. Full color. 7.5" W x 10" H

PREMIUM Right OF Musician Roster Page Ad item
PREMIUM Right OF Musician Roster Page Ad
$2,500

Premium visibility on the page directly across from the Musicans Roster in the center of the program booklet. Full color. 7.5" W x 10" H.

Last Page of Program-OPPOSITE INSIDE BACK COVER item
Last Page of Program-OPPOSITE INSIDE BACK COVER
$2,000

PREMIUM placement ad on the last page of the program, opposite the inside of the front cover. Full Color. 7.5" W x 10" H.

Full Page Body Ad item
Full Page Body Ad
$1,200

Full page body ad, placed throughout the program. Full Color. 7.5" W x 10" H.

Half Page Body Ad item
Half Page Body Ad
$850

Half page body ad, placed throughout the program. Full Color. 7.5" W x 4.875" H.

Third Page Vertical Ad on one of 3 content pages item
Third Page Vertical Ad on one of 3 content pages
$750

Third Page Vertical Ad on the page with bios of 4 finalists, or Principal Musicians Page, or Board of Directors Page. Only 3 Ads this size available. 2.5" Wide x 10" H.

Quarter Page Body Ad item
Quarter Page Body Ad
$500

Quarter page body ad, placed throughout the program. Full Color. 3.625" W x 4.875" H.

Fourth Page Horizontal Neighborhood Formatted Ad item
Fourth Page Horizontal Neighborhood Formatted Ad
$400

Fourth Page Horizontal Neighborhood Ad. Formatted for neighborhood pages with consistent layout for each. 7.5"W x 2" H.

Eighth Page Neighborhood Formatted Ads item
Eighth Page Neighborhood Formatted Ads
$250

Eighth page ad, formatted for neighborhood pages with consistent layout for each ad. 3.5"W x 2" H.

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