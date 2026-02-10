Sozo International Inc

Hosted by

Sozo International Inc

About this event

AD Sponsor Registration

3400 N Wesleyan Blvd

Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA

Wellness Advocate
$250

 Recognition Benefits

• Company name listed on event website and sponsorship wall

• Recognition in one social media sponsor acknowledgment

• Thank-you certificate for corporate display

Seeds of Hope Sponsor
$500

Recognition Benefits:

• Company name listed on event website

• Name included in digital event program

• Recognition in one social media sponsor acknowledgment

• Thank-you certificate for corporate display

Resilience Builder Sponsrship
$1,500

Recognition Benefits:

• Company logo on event website and sponsorship wall

• Logo included in digital event program

• Recognition in two social media sponsor posts

• Verbal acknowledgment during raffle drawing

• Thank-you certificate for corporate display

Sozo Legacy Wellness Sponsor
$3,500

Recognition Benefits:

• Prominent logo placement on website ,sponsorship wall, and digital promotional materials

• Logo included on event promotional graphics

• Recognition in three social media posts

• Verbal recognition during event program

• Opportunity to provide branded promotional item

• Framed sponsor appreciation certificate

Capstone Pathway Partner Sponsor
$7,500

Recognition Benefits:

• Top-tier logo placement on website, sponsorship wall and all promotional materials

• Logo inclusion on raffle promotional graphics

• Featured sponsor spotlight post

• Verbal recognition as Premier Sponsor during raffle drawing

• Opportunity for brief pre-approved company recognition statement

• Opportunity to display company banner (if applicable)

• Framed recognition plaque

Sweet 16 Raffle Ticket
$50

One Ticket - "Sixteen" entries -Multiple lives impacted.


Not only do you have15 chances to win $250 and 1 chance to win $1000, with the purchase of this ticket, you also bring hope and opportunity to the community through Capstone Business Scholarship endowments and supporting low cost mental wellness movement.

Add a donation for Sozo International Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!