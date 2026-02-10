AD Sponsor Registration

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About this event
Recognition Benefits
• Company name listed on event website and sponsorship wall
• Recognition in one social media sponsor acknowledgment
• Thank-you certificate for corporate display
Recognition Benefits:
• Company name listed on event website
• Name included in digital event program
• Recognition in one social media sponsor acknowledgment
• Thank-you certificate for corporate display
Recognition Benefits:
• Company logo on event website and sponsorship wall
• Logo included in digital event program
• Recognition in two social media sponsor posts
• Verbal acknowledgment during raffle drawing
• Thank-you certificate for corporate display
Recognition Benefits:
• Prominent logo placement on website ,sponsorship wall, and digital promotional materials
• Logo included on event promotional graphics
• Recognition in three social media posts
• Verbal recognition during event program
• Opportunity to provide branded promotional item
• Framed sponsor appreciation certificate
Recognition Benefits:
• Top-tier logo placement on website, sponsorship wall and all promotional materials
• Logo inclusion on raffle promotional graphics
• Featured sponsor spotlight post
• Verbal recognition as Premier Sponsor during raffle drawing
• Opportunity for brief pre-approved company recognition statement
• Opportunity to display company banner (if applicable)
• Framed recognition plaque
One Ticket - "Sixteen" entries -Multiple lives impacted.
Not only do you have15 chances to win $250 and 1 chance to win $1000, with the purchase of this ticket, you also bring hope and opportunity to the community through Capstone Business Scholarship endowments and supporting low cost mental wellness movement.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!