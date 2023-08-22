Annual Dues Membership 2025 to 2026

We have created an alliance with St. Paul RCIA and Highschool Ministry. There is a program in Florida called Florida First Scholarship, in which once a young adult accomplishes 100 service hours with the church and or other charities, they will receive $6500 per year for up to 4 years at a Florida Univerity. These are the future Knights that have been conditioned to do charity work and maintain the catholic faith. We are working with the St. Paul ministry leaders to take these young men into our council. They have to maintain 25 service hours per year as a Knight and we will take care of their dues while they are in school and KofC Yellow shirt.

