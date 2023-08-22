Knights of Columbus 11211 Ambassadors of St. Paul Catholic Church
Annual Dues Membership 2025 to 2026
2025-2026 Annual Membership Dues
$36
Knights Helping Knights 2023-2024
$36
There are many brother Knights that may be disabled, veterans, or just have a rough time financially, and $36 is a lot for them at this particular time in life. We have all been there! If you would like to assist with one of our brother Knight's dues you are able to and we hope that one day they can pay it forward as well!
Sponsor a NEW Young Adult Knight 18-29
$36
We have created an alliance with St. Paul RCIA and Highschool Ministry. There is a program in Florida called Florida First Scholarship, in which once a young adult accomplishes 100 service hours with the church and or other charities, they will receive $6500 per year for up to 4 years at a Florida Univerity. These are the future Knights that have been conditioned to do charity work and maintain the catholic faith. We are working with the St. Paul ministry leaders to take these young men into our council. They have to maintain 25 service hours per year as a Knight and we will take care of their dues while they are in school and KofC Yellow shirt.
