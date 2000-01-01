June Second Saturday Social

Here is more information ...😙💨🌿 😙💨🌿

Gateway to Cannabis Second Saturday Social

This is a collaborative effort with St. Louis Cannabis Club, Cannabeebee Nonprofit, Kalisto House, Divine Productions, and New Age Hippie Shop. All sponsorships and payments are through Cannabeebee.

😙💨🌿 STL Canna Events & Community Second Saturday Social

Saturday, May 11th, from 2 to 6 PM

💥 Spark up some fun at our monthly meetup! We're cruising through St. Louis to explore the city's dankest canna-friendly spots. Whether you're canna-curious or a seasoned toker, prepare for an epic sesh full of good vibes and great company.

🌟 *Our Three Golden Rules:*

1. Events are *FREE* to attend.

2. *FREE* to consume.

3. Located in the city and greater STL area.

What to Expect

Lots of Fun!!

-Games and Activities

-Full Menu of Cannabis Drinks for Purchase

- Canna Marketplace

-4:20 Rolling Contest & Raffle Winners





😎 Come chill with us, meet kindred spirits, and get a taste of St. Louis' buzzing canna community. 🎉