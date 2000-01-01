Logo
CannaBeeBee
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

June Second Saturday Social

St. Louis, MO, USA

Here is more information ...😙💨🌿 😙💨🌿 

Gateway to Cannabis Second Saturday Social

This is a collaborative effort with St. Louis Cannabis Club, Cannabeebee Nonprofit, Kalisto House, Divine Productions, and New Age Hippie Shop. All sponsorships and payments are through Cannabeebee.

 

😙💨🌿 STL Canna Events & Community Second Saturday Social

    Saturday, May 11th, from 2 to 6 PM   

💥 Spark up some fun at our monthly meetup! We're cruising through St. Louis to explore the city's dankest canna-friendly spots. Whether you're canna-curious or a seasoned toker, prepare for an epic sesh full of good vibes and great company.

 

🌟 *Our Three Golden Rules:*

1. Events are *FREE* to attend.

2. *FREE* to consume.

3. Located in the city and greater STL area.

 

What to Expect

Lots of Fun!!

-Games and Activities 

-Full Menu of Cannabis Drinks for Purchase 

- Canna Marketplace

-4:20 Rolling Contest & Raffle Winners

 

 


 😎 Come chill with us, meet kindred spirits, and get a taste of St. Louis' buzzing canna community. 🎉  

 

Free forms by