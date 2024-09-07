Lifehouse Children's Home's shop

Bella+Canvas t-shirt in storm. We know that our girls were chosen by God 1st, but they were also chosen to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
ELEGIDA T-SHIRT
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in lilac. The word "elegida" in Spanish is the feminine form of the word "chosen." We know that our girls were chosen by God 1st, but they were also chosen to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
Charcuterie Board
$40
Made from Dominican wood (jequitiba), these boards were crafted by a local artisan in San Pedro, the current location of Lifehouse. Each board was hand-branded with our logo, and is in its curing process. For the best care, we recommend using it with dry foods only and hand washing.
Coconut Shell Ornament (rectangle)
$10
These coconuts took up to a year to dry on a palm tree before they were ready for our artisans. They were hand shucked, cut, and sanded before being created into this fun home decor!
Coconut Shell Ornament (round plain)
$10
These coconuts took up to a year to dry on a palm tree before they were ready for our artisans. They were hand shucked, cut, and sanded before being created into this fun home decor!
