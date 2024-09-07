Lifehouse Children's Home's shop

Bella+Canvas t-shirt in lilac. The word "elegida" in Spanish is the feminine form of the word "chosen." We know that our girls were chosen by God 1st, but they were also chosen to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!

