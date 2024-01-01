She is Social I April Event 2024

Join us for an insightful evening as we delve into the theme of what men want for their marriage, presented from both the male and female perspectives in a biblical context.





Our esteemed married couple will share their wisdom, experiences, and insights on this crucial topic, offering unique perspectives that blend biblical teachings with practical advice. From communication and intimacy to roles and responsibilities within marriage, they'll explore the dynamics that contribute to a thriving relationship.





Whether you're single, engaged, or married, this event promises to provide valuable insights that can enrich your understanding of marriage and help you cultivate a deeper connection with your partner. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable wisdom and guidance from a biblical standpoint.





Guest speakers: Marquise & Krystal Cox









Please note that this event is exclusively for women.