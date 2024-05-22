Vendor Invitation: Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day

I am interested in a vendor table at the Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day on June 22, 2024 at the Berks County Fairgrounds. Here are the details: - Bring your own 8 ft. table. - Donate a raffle prize with the minimum value of $25. (Raffle Prizes given prior to June 8th will be featured on the Red Knights PA 10 Facebook page. All raffle prizes given that day should be received before 9:30 am.) - Your space will be labeled for you when you arrive. - You can begin to set up at 8:00 am and the event closes at 5:00 pm. Thank you for your support.

