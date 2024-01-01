DMV Chapter Quilt Raffle Homecoming 2024

Back by popular demand and the generosity of our "quilt lady" in Palmyra - A BRAND NEW MHSAADC T-Shirt Quilt! Made from 25 donated MHS t-shirts (5 across, 5 down), meticulously sewn together with love using Wool. The backside is 100% soft wool and brown colored. Size is approx 6'x6'. Fits wonderfully on a Full or Queen bed. Tickets are $10 each!

We will be raffling off this beautiful Quilt during Homecoming Weekend 2024, on Saturday September 14th at 11am on our Facebook Page MHS Alumni DC/MD/VA Chapter. The winner DOES NOT need to be present to win. You can buy tickets here or on Friday or Saturday at our table during Homecoming. Sales close Saturday September 14th at 10:30am. All proceeds goes to our Santa Program, which provides for a Christmas to MHS Students home for the holidays.