Bruce’s Garden Summer Reading Series GEOFF WISNER A Year of Birds - Thoreau’s Writing on Birds

Bruce’s Garden Summer Reading Series is proud to welcome back Geoff Wisner, to read from his new book, A Year of Birds. It is a work of art as well as a work of literature that will be welcomed by nature lovers, art lovers, and birders. The book begins with a foreword by celebrated naturalist Peter Alden, the author of numerous Audubon Field Guides and includes 150 color illustrations by renowned bird artist Barry Van Dusen.





Geoff thoughtfully arranged selections of Henry David Thoreau's writings on birds by days within year, emphasizing the relationship of birds with their environment and the spiritual significance of the seasons.





Bruce’s Garden is a living memorial to the memory of Bruce Reynolds in historic Isham Park. Enter the garden through the center gate of the wrought iron fence on Park Terrace East near the circle.





Wednesday, June 26, Reading at 7 P.M. Refreshments 6:30 P.M.



