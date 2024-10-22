eventClosed

3rd Annual WBCSD Foundation and PTO Fundraiser Event - Dinner, Hypnotist and Auction

2 Ember Ln

West Branch, IA 52358, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Single Admission Ticket
$50
General Admission Ticket includes, dinner, entertainment and access to auction items. Cash bar available.
Table of 4
$180
Ticket includes, dinner, entertainment and access to auction items. Cash bar available.
Table of 6
$270
Ticket includes, dinner, entertainment and access to auction items. Cash bar available.
Table of 8
$360
Ticket includes, dinner, entertainment and access to auction items. Cash bar available.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing