FLC 11:1 Program

An 11:1 box is our main resource box. Inside you will find things that focus on the spiritual and mental side of grief. The box includes a "Loved Baby" 30 day devotional book, Memory Candle, Faith-45 mentoring information with forget me not seeds to plant, share information and brochures, Hope Mommies packet, 30-Day Biblical Affirmation cards to speak truth over these mommas, and Maternal Infant soul flyer.
Frozen Meals
$15
Meals on a Mission provides nutritious and simple meals to stock your freezer and have on hand for women who may be physically experiencing a miscarriage. This is helpful for women in the middle of the physical loss and can not fathom taking care of the home or making a meal. Meals are frozen, 4 portion, healthy dinners. Made with whole/real food, very little ultra-processed ingredients, and can be somewhat tailored for preferences (meat-free, dairy-free, no wheat, etc.). Fully-labeled with all ingredients, frozen-on date, allergens, etc.
Father's Grieving Material
$10
This will include both a 30-day devotional on miscarriage directed toward men, as well as, brochure about father's grief.
Stillborn Packet
$15
This packet is for women who had to birth their baby and experienced a different kind of loss. They still had to physically birth their baby, but grieved the experience. This packet includes funeral assistance through TEARs, SHARE brochures for “When a Baby is Born Still” and “Lactation After Loss”. Also a Grieving, Healing, & Finding Hope after death of your baby pamphlet.
Children's Grief
$15
The last thing a family wants to worry about is discussing the loss with their children. This addition includes a brochure on children's grief and how to approach different age groups. We also include a book called " The Moon Is Always Round" that is a simple way of explaining God is always Good to children and is specifically written from a family who lost their baby at 39 weeks.
Ectopic Pregnancy Brochure
$1
Ectopic pregnancy is also a unique loss. We offer a SHARE brochure specifically on ectopic loss and grief.
