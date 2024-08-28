The Follies Girls
eventClosed
The Follies Girls Big Cheesy Variety Game Show takes on HALLOWEEN
1509 E Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37804, USA
addExtraDonation
$
VIP Table for Two
$50
groupTicketCaption
VIP Table Seating for Two Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
VIP Table Seating for Two Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
VIP Table for Four
$100
groupTicketCaption
VIP Table Seating for Four Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
VIP Table Seating for Four Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
VIP Table for Six
$150
groupTicketCaption
VIP Table Seating for Six Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
VIP Table Seating for Six Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
VIP Table for Eight
$200
groupTicketCaption
VIP Table Seating for Eight Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
VIP Table Seating for Eight Guests at a Reserved Table with Prime Viewing Placement Based on Order of Purchase.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
General Admission Ticket
$15
Non-reserved seating, just come and find your seat when you arrive.
Non-reserved seating, just come and find your seat when you arrive.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout