Extra Bingo Items

Doors Open at 5:30 PM.

Additional Bingo Cards, 50/50 Tickets, available for purchase during the event!





Online Sales end at 6:30 PM





**Please Note- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is the entity sponsoring this form, but does not collect the proceeds.

All proceeds benefit the Morgan County Early Learning Coalition and the work we do to support the growth and development of children and families in our community.

"If we expect our children to thrive at our colleges and universities, and succeed in our economy once they graduate - first we must make quality, affordable early childhood education accessible to all." -Kristen Gillibrand