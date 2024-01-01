Logo
Jewish Gateways
Celebrate Shabbat: Keep the Light Burning!

1953 Hopkins St, Berkeley, CA 94707, USA

Join Jewish Gateways for a post-Hanukkah Shabbat and to Honor Our Volunteers

Experience the joy of good company, delicious food, and Shabbat blessings. Talented Growing Together musician Isabel Grossman-Sartain will lead us in Shabbat singing. Let’s enjoy one last evening of latkes together – our treat!


Join us in celebrating our incredible volunteers, the heart of our community, whose dedication makes all our events possible.


This vegetarian potluck is a wonderful opportunity to come together, whether you've been part of Jewish Gateways for years or are new to our community.


Join Rabbi Bridget in a discussion on how to keep the light burning in these challenging times.


Rabbi Educator Steph Kennedy will lead engaging activities for children, ensuring a fun time for all.

Children of all ages are welcome! Everyone is invited, and no experience is necessary.



