Celebrate Shabbat: Keep the Light Burning!

Join Jewish Gateways for a post-Hanukkah Shabbat and to Honor Our Volunteers

Experience the joy of good company, delicious food, and Shabbat blessings. Talented Growing Together musician Isabel Grossman-Sartain will lead us in Shabbat singing. Let’s enjoy one last evening of latkes together – our treat!





Join us in celebrating our incredible volunteers, the heart of our community, whose dedication makes all our events possible.





This vegetarian potluck is a wonderful opportunity to come together, whether you've been part of Jewish Gateways for years or are new to our community.





Join Rabbi Bridget in a discussion on how to keep the light burning in these challenging times.





Rabbi Educator Steph Kennedy will lead engaging activities for children, ensuring a fun time for all.



Children of all ages are welcome! Everyone is invited, and no experience is necessary.







