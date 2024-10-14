MBIA Contestant Payments

MBIA Initial Fee
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is a NON-REFUNDABLE payment that secures your title.
MBIA Contestant Fee
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is a NON-REFUNDABLE payment towards your title.
MBIA Contestant Fee
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is a NON-REFUNDABLE payment towards your title.
MBIA Contestant FULL Fee
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This is a NON-REFUNDABLE FULL payment for your title.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing