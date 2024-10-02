Tappy Hour: Bottle Cap Tap Night

Tappy Hour is an hour and a half of toe tapping tomfoolery! Grab a drink from the Donation Based Speakeasy Themed Bar. Learn a fun and simple Dance from the BottleCap Tap Teacher. No secret knock needed - just bring your creativity, worn out athletic shoes or dress shoes, a little flair, and get ready to make some noise! Perfect for all levels.

