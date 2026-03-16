Albuquerque Disability Arts Collaborative (ADAC)

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Albuquerque Disability Arts Collaborative (ADAC)

About this event

ADAC Community Expressions Inclusive Arts Festival & Fundraiser with Ken Medema: Dinner, Variety Show & Silent Auction!

2626 Arizona St NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

Individual Contributer/Single Ticket
$28

Includes 1 reserved ticket. (all tickets include dinner, Variety Show, and Silent Auction (with featured guest Ken Medema, and a special message from Temple Grandin!)

Seeds of Success
$75

Includes 2 reserved tickets (dinner and performance included). Name listed in program and ADAC website, social media group out and email blast.

Desert Bloom
$300

Includes 4 reserved tickets (dinner and performance included). Small logo on program and ADAC website. Sponsor Themed Table Centerpiece made by local artist. "Sponsor Spotlight" social media shoutout and email blast.

Enchanted Visionary
$600

Includes 6 reserved tickets (and the same benefits as "Desert Bloom." See Desert Bloom description for details) 1/4 page in program, medium logo on ADAC website.

Inclusion Champion
$1,500

Includes 8 VIP reserved tickets. (and the same benefits as "Enchanted Visionary." See Enchanted Visionary description for details) 1/2 page in program and large logo on website.

EL MVP Y BARRIER BREAKER TAMBIEN!
$2,500

Includes 10 VIP reserved tickets. (and the same benefits as "Inclusion Champion." See Inclusion Champion description for details) 3ft x 3ft logo banner on display at the event, full page in program, live shout out, inclusion in slide show, and many other perks!

Add a donation for Albuquerque Disability Arts Collaborative (ADAC)

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