ADAC Community Expressions Inclusive Arts Festival & Fundraiser with Ken Medema: Dinner, Variety Show & Silent Auction!

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About this event
Includes 1 reserved ticket. (all tickets include dinner, Variety Show, and Silent Auction (with featured guest Ken Medema, and a special message from Temple Grandin!)
Includes 2 reserved tickets (dinner and performance included). Name listed in program and ADAC website, social media group out and email blast.
Includes 4 reserved tickets (dinner and performance included). Small logo on program and ADAC website. Sponsor Themed Table Centerpiece made by local artist. "Sponsor Spotlight" social media shoutout and email blast.
Includes 6 reserved tickets (and the same benefits as "Desert Bloom." See Desert Bloom description for details) 1/4 page in program, medium logo on ADAC website.
Includes 8 VIP reserved tickets. (and the same benefits as "Enchanted Visionary." See Enchanted Visionary description for details) 1/2 page in program and large logo on website.
Includes 10 VIP reserved tickets. (and the same benefits as "Inclusion Champion." See Inclusion Champion description for details) 3ft x 3ft logo banner on display at the event, full page in program, live shout out, inclusion in slide show, and many other perks!
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