Offered by

Brashear Booster Club Inc

About this shop

Adair Co R 2 Alumni Reunion T-Shirt

Adult - Small item
Adult - Small
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)

Adult - Medium item
Adult - Medium
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)

Adult - Large item
Adult - Large
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)

Adult - XLarge item
Adult - XLarge
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)

Adult - 2XLarge item
Adult - 2XLarge
$22

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)

Adult - 3XLarge item
Adult - 3XLarge
$22

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)

Youth - Small item
Youth - Small
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit

Youth - Medium item
Youth - Medium
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit

Youth - Large item
Youth - Large
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit

Youth - XLarge item
Youth - XLarge
$20

* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit

Shipping across US item
Shipping across US
$8

Select this item if you would like for us to ship your t-shirt(s) order. Choose the total number of t-shirts in your order. ($8.00 per t-shirt)

Local Pickup item
Local Pickup
Free

Select this item if you would like to pick up your t-shirt(s) locally, either before or at the Reunion.

Add a donation for Brashear Booster Club Inc

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