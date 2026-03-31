Adair Co R 2 Alumni Reunion T-Shirt

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* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit (great for men & women)
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit
* Gildan soft style
* Dark Heather blend: 65% polyester / 35% ring spun cotton
* Modern semi-fitted style (not too boxy)
* Durable with taped neck and shoulders
* Unisex fit
Select this item if you would like for us to ship your t-shirt(s) order. Choose the total number of t-shirts in your order. ($8.00 per t-shirt)
Select this item if you would like to pick up your t-shirt(s) locally, either before or at the Reunion.
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