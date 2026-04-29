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Adair Co Fair Assn

About this event

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Adair County Fair Online Auction

Bloomsbury Farm, Atkins Iowa item
Bloomsbury Farm, Atkins Iowa
$5

Starting bid

Bloomsbury Farm, Atkins Iowa

4 seasonal festival passes Exp 12.31.2026

South Dakota Package item
South Dakota Package
$20

Starting bid

-Reptile Gardens- Family pass: good for 4 people. Certificate redeemable for 4 season passes.

-Sprocket Fun Factory - Certificate for 4 2-hour arcade & Virtual Reality Free-play wristbands.

-Rush Mountain Adventure Park- 4 unlimited Ride wristbands + cave

All passes expire 12.31.2026

Kansas City Zoo item
Kansas City Zoo
$10

Starting bid

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

4 general admission passes.

Exp. 12.31.2026

Adorable Handmade Cow Planter item
Adorable Handmade Cow Planter
$5

Starting bid

Handmade Cow Planter

Dawning Day Photography Session item
Dawning Day Photography Session
$5

Starting bid

Gift certificate good for one 15-minute mini session for up to 8 people. Not applicable to newborns, seniors, or milestone moments.

$30 Chuckwagon Gift Card (Adair, IA) item
$30 Chuckwagon Gift Card (Adair, IA)
$10

Starting bid

$30 Chuckwagon Gift Card (Adair, IA)

Okoboji Summer Theatre Tickets item
Okoboji Summer Theatre Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Certificate for 4 tickets to a Friday or Saturday performance of one of the shows in this summer's season.

Hinterland Passes item
Hinterland Passes
$10

Starting bid

2 Four-Day General Admission passes,

Hinterland Festival, Saint Charles, IA

(to be picked up week of Festival)

Forever Balanced Gift Certificate item
Forever Balanced Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Forever Balanced, Greenfield, IA

Massage by Keely

$50 certificate

Expiration 10/2026

"Howdy" Porch Sign item
"Howdy" Porch Sign
$5

Starting bid

Handmade "Howdy" Sign

Fair Fun Family Pack $165 value item
Fair Fun Family Pack $165 value
$10

Starting bid

Adair County Fair July 8 - 12, 2026

10 Adult (age 13 and up) admission tickets

15 inflatable tickets


Kids 12 and under get free admission to the fair this year!

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