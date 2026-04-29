Adair County Fair Online Auction

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Starting bid
Bloomsbury Farm, Atkins Iowa
4 seasonal festival passes Exp 12.31.2026
Starting bid
-Reptile Gardens- Family pass: good for 4 people. Certificate redeemable for 4 season passes.
-Sprocket Fun Factory - Certificate for 4 2-hour arcade & Virtual Reality Free-play wristbands.
-Rush Mountain Adventure Park- 4 unlimited Ride wristbands + cave
All passes expire 12.31.2026
Starting bid
Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
4 general admission passes.
Exp. 12.31.2026
Starting bid
Handmade Cow Planter
Starting bid
Gift certificate good for one 15-minute mini session for up to 8 people. Not applicable to newborns, seniors, or milestone moments.
Starting bid
$30 Chuckwagon Gift Card (Adair, IA)
Starting bid
Certificate for 4 tickets to a Friday or Saturday performance of one of the shows in this summer's season.
Starting bid
2 Four-Day General Admission passes,
Hinterland Festival, Saint Charles, IA
(to be picked up week of Festival)
Starting bid
Forever Balanced, Greenfield, IA
Massage by Keely
$50 certificate
Expiration 10/2026
Starting bid
Handmade "Howdy" Sign
Starting bid
Adair County Fair July 8 - 12, 2026
10 Adult (age 13 and up) admission tickets
15 inflatable tickets
Kids 12 and under get free admission to the fair this year!
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