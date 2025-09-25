Adair County Fall Fest Online Auction

Adair County Fairgrounds 4H/FFA Center 900 NE Elm St, Greenfield, IA 50849, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2- Admit 2 Tickets
Not Valid for special engagements/ Must be 21 or older/ Must bring ID/
*Admission requires a 2 item minimum purchase per person
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Certificate good for 1 class at Board & Brush in Clive
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 passes to Tree Rush Adventures. An Aerial Adventure Park in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Check out their haunted tree rush or glow in the park options!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$30 Gift Card to Seven Oaks in Boone
Expiration: 4/1/26
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 hour escape room up to 6 people at House of Conundrum in Omaha
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 passes to the Bloomsburg Farms 2025 season located in Atkins, IA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hero's Package-
60 Min Contrast Therapy,
60 Min Flotation Therapy, Cryotherapy Session,
LED Light Bed Session,
IV therapy of choice
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Perri's Leather $25 Gift Card.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 passes to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 Gift Certificate to order from Gourmet Gift Baskets (gourmetgiftbaskets.com)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$150 Gift Certificate to use online at American Hat Makers
Valid 10/1/25 through 1/1/26
auctionV2.input.startingBid
5 passes to the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum in Winterset
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 ticket vouchers to a Des Moines Playhouse show
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2- 10 play punch cards to The Playground located in Ankeny
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4- 18 hole passes located near Jordan Creek Mall
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2- $50 gift cards to Break Out Escape Games located in Des Moines
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Okoboji Package includes:
4 tickets for any Friday show 2026 season at Okoboji Summer Theatre;
4 Park passes to Boji Splash Indoor Water Park
(EXP (4/14/2026);
2 passes to 2026 season to Arnold Park Amusement Park
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes:
4- Unlimited Ride wristbands + cave to Rush Mountain Adventures
(Expires end of 2026 season);
4- 2 hour arcade & Virtual Reality Wristbands to Sprockets Fun Foundry;
Voucher for 4 passes to Reptile Garden (Expires end of 2026 season)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes:
4 passes to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures;
4 passes to Inspire U (EXPIRES 4/30/26); 2-2 free game passes to Jaegers Laser Tag;
2 passes for Semi- Auto Gun Rental, 100 paintballs, Safety Equipment at Jaegers Paintball;
2 passes to The National WWI Museum and Memorial (EXPIRES 10/31/2026)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 Gift Card to Barntown Brewing
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hotel stay (Sun-Thurs) and 2 Lunch Buffets or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day. Located in Riverside, IA. Expires 10/31/2026
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 (1 batch) certificate
EXP 10/1/2026
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 tickets to the Science Center Of Iowa
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 Gift card to the Iowa Taproom
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 passes for the Museum/Aquarium Expires 3/31/2026
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Family Day Pass - (up to 5 people)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Certificate for a half pound box of Chocolate assortment
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing