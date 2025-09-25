eventClosed

Adair County Fall Fest Online Auction

Adair County Fairgrounds 4H/FFA Center 900 NE Elm St, Greenfield, IA 50849, USA

Funny Bone Gift Certificate item
Funny Bone Gift Certificate
$5

2- Admit 2 Tickets

Not Valid for special engagements/ Must be 21 or older/ Must bring ID/

*Admission requires a 2 item minimum purchase per person

Board & Brush Gift Certificate item
Board & Brush Gift Certificate
$5

Certificate good for 1 class at Board & Brush in Clive

Tree Rush Adventures Gift Certificate item
Tree Rush Adventures Gift Certificate
$5

2 passes to Tree Rush Adventures. An Aerial Adventure Park in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Check out their haunted tree rush or glow in the park options!

Seven Oaks Gift Certificate item
Seven Oaks Gift Certificate
$5

$30 Gift Card to Seven Oaks in Boone

Expiration: 4/1/26

House of Conundrum Escape Room Gift Certificate item
House of Conundrum Escape Room Gift Certificate
$5

1 hour escape room up to 6 people at House of Conundrum in Omaha

Bloomsburg Farms Gift Certificate item
Bloomsburg Farms Gift Certificate
$5

2 passes to the Bloomsburg Farms 2025 season located in Atkins, IA

Pause WDM Gift Certificate item
Pause WDM Gift Certificate
$5

Hero's Package-

60 Min Contrast Therapy,

60 Min Flotation Therapy, Cryotherapy Session,

LED Light Bed Session,

IV therapy of choice

Perri's Leather $25 Gift Card item
Perri's Leather $25 Gift Card
$5

Perri's Leather $25 Gift Card.

Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens Gift Certificate item
Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens Gift Certificate
$5

4 passes to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens

Gourmet Gift Baskets $25 Gift Certificate item
Gourmet Gift Baskets $25 Gift Certificate
$5

$25 Gift Certificate to order from Gourmet Gift Baskets (gourmetgiftbaskets.com)

American Hat Makers $150 Gift Certificate item
American Hat Makers $150 Gift Certificate
$5

$150 Gift Certificate to use online at American Hat Makers

Valid 10/1/25 through 1/1/26

John Wayne Birthplace & Museum Passes item
John Wayne Birthplace & Museum Passes
$5

5 passes to the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum in Winterset

Des Moines Playhouse ticket vouchers item
Des Moines Playhouse ticket vouchers
$5

2 ticket vouchers to a Des Moines Playhouse show

The Playground for Kids Punch Cards item
The Playground for Kids Punch Cards
$5

2- 10 play punch cards to The Playground located in Ankeny

Putts & Pins Gift Certificate item
Putts & Pins Gift Certificate
$5

4- 18 hole passes located near Jordan Creek Mall

Break Out Escape Games Gift Card item
Break Out Escape Games Gift Card
$5

2- $50 gift cards to Break Out Escape Games located in Des Moines

Okoboji Package item
Okoboji Package
$5

Okoboji Package includes:

4 tickets for any Friday show 2026 season at Okoboji Summer Theatre;

4 Park passes to Boji Splash Indoor Water Park

(EXP (4/14/2026);

2 passes to 2026 season to Arnold Park Amusement Park

South Dakota Adventure Package item
South Dakota Adventure Package
$5

Includes:

4- Unlimited Ride wristbands + cave to Rush Mountain Adventures

(Expires end of 2026 season);

4- 2 hour arcade & Virtual Reality Wristbands to Sprockets Fun Foundry;

Voucher for 4 passes to Reptile Garden (Expires end of 2026 season)

Kansas City/St Joseph Package item
Kansas City/St Joseph Package
$5

Includes:

4 passes to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures;

4 passes to Inspire U (EXPIRES 4/30/26); 2-2 free game passes to Jaegers Laser Tag;

2 passes for Semi- Auto Gun Rental, 100 paintballs, Safety Equipment at Jaegers Paintball;

2 passes to The National WWI Museum and Memorial (EXPIRES 10/31/2026)

Barntown Brewing $25 Gift Card item
Barntown Brewing $25 Gift Card
$5

$25 Gift Card to Barntown Brewing

Riverside Casino and Resort item
Riverside Casino and Resort
$5

Hotel stay (Sun-Thurs) and 2 Lunch Buffets or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day. Located in Riverside, IA. Expires 10/31/2026

$50 Gift Certificate from Dana Hoakison item
$50 Gift Certificate from Dana Hoakison
$5

$50 (1 batch) certificate

EXP 10/1/2026

4 Tickets to Science Center of Iowa item
4 Tickets to Science Center of Iowa
$5

4 tickets to the Science Center Of Iowa

Iowa Taproom $50 Gift Card item
Iowa Taproom $50 Gift Card
$5

$50 Gift card to the Iowa Taproom

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium item
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
$5

2 passes for the Museum/Aquarium Expires 3/31/2026

Iowa Children's Museum Family Pass item
Iowa Children's Museum Family Pass
$5

Family Day Pass - (up to 5 people)

Chocolate Story Book Gift Certificate item
Chocolate Story Book Gift Certificate
$5

Certificate for a half pound box of Chocolate assortment

