ADAKC Homecoming 2025 Sponsorships

Bakersfield Country Club

CA 93306, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
  • A $15,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Acknowledgement as exclusive Presenting Sponsor
  • Verbal recognition on stage as Presenting Sponsor
  • Prominent logo exposure in all marketing, public relations, print, digital & social media, radio, TV and press releases
  • Prominent logo recognition on event signage
  • Full page ad in event program
  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Logo on keepsake photo
VIP Sponsor
$12,500
  • A $12,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Prominent logo exposure in all marketing, public relations, print, digital & social media, radio, TV and press releases
  • Prominent logo recognition on event signage
  • Half page ad in event program
  • Reserved table for 10 guests
Entertainment Sponsor
$10,000
  • A $10,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Logo exposure in social media marketing, radio, TV and print
  • Logo recognition on event signage
  • Quarter page ad in event program
  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Logo recognition at stage
Valet Sponsor
$5,000
  • A $5,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Logo exposure in social media marketing
  • Logo recognition on event signage
  • Ad in event program
  • Reserved table for 6 guests
  • Logo recognition at valet station
Hospitality Sponsor
$6,000
  • A $6,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Logo exposure in social media marketing
  • Logo recognition on event signage
  • Ad in event program
  • Reserved table for 6 guests
  • Signature cocktail and recognition at bar
  • Logo on cocktail napkin
Venue Sponsor
$3,500
  • A $3,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Logo exposure in social media marketing
  • Logo recognition on event signage
  • Ad in event program
  • Reserved table for 6 guests
  • Logo recognition at venue entrance
Supporting Sponsor ($2,500)
$2,500
  • A $2,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Logo exposure in social media marketing
  • Ad in event program
  • Tickets for 4 guests
Supporting Sponsor ($1,500)
$1,500
  • A $1,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Logo exposure in social media marketing
  • Tickets for 2 guests
Supporting Sponsor ($700)
$700
  • A $700 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
  • Sponsor an ADAKC caregiver family of 4 to attend Gala
