Alzheimers Disease Association Of Kern County Inc
ADAKC Homecoming 2025 Sponsorships
Bakersfield Country Club
CA 93306, USA
Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
A $15,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Acknowledgement as exclusive Presenting Sponsor
Verbal recognition on stage as Presenting Sponsor
Prominent logo exposure in all marketing, public relations, print, digital & social media, radio, TV and press releases
Prominent logo recognition on event signage
Full page ad in event program
Reserved table for 10 guests
Logo on keepsake photo
A $15,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Acknowledgement as exclusive Presenting Sponsor
Verbal recognition on stage as Presenting Sponsor
Prominent logo exposure in all marketing, public relations, print, digital & social media, radio, TV and press releases
Prominent logo recognition on event signage
Full page ad in event program
Reserved table for 10 guests
Logo on keepsake photo
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Sponsor
$12,500
A $12,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Prominent logo exposure in all marketing, public relations, print, digital & social media, radio, TV and press releases
Prominent logo recognition on event signage
Half page ad in event program
Reserved table for 10 guests
A $12,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Prominent logo exposure in all marketing, public relations, print, digital & social media, radio, TV and press releases
Prominent logo recognition on event signage
Half page ad in event program
Reserved table for 10 guests
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Entertainment Sponsor
$10,000
A $10,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing, radio, TV and print
Logo recognition on event signage
Quarter page ad in event program
Reserved table for 10 guests
Logo recognition at stage
A $10,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing, radio, TV and print
Logo recognition on event signage
Quarter page ad in event program
Reserved table for 10 guests
Logo recognition at stage
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Valet Sponsor
$5,000
A $5,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Logo recognition on event signage
Ad in event program
Reserved table for 6 guests
Logo recognition at valet station
A $5,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Logo recognition on event signage
Ad in event program
Reserved table for 6 guests
Logo recognition at valet station
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Hospitality Sponsor
$6,000
A $6,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Logo recognition on event signage
Ad in event program
Reserved table for 6 guests
Signature cocktail and recognition at bar
Logo on cocktail napkin
A $6,000 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Logo recognition on event signage
Ad in event program
Reserved table for 6 guests
Signature cocktail and recognition at bar
Logo on cocktail napkin
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Venue Sponsor
$3,500
A $3,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Logo recognition on event signage
Ad in event program
Reserved table for 6 guests
Logo recognition at venue entrance
A $3,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Logo recognition on event signage
Ad in event program
Reserved table for 6 guests
Logo recognition at venue entrance
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Supporting Sponsor ($2,500)
$2,500
A $2,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Ad in event program
Tickets for 4 guests
A $2,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Ad in event program
Tickets for 4 guests
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Supporting Sponsor ($1,500)
$1,500
A $1,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Tickets for 2 guests
A $1,500 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Logo exposure in social media marketing
Tickets for 2 guests
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Supporting Sponsor ($700)
$700
A $700 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Sponsor an ADAKC caregiver family of 4 to attend Gala
A $700 tax deductible gift to ADAKC
Sponsor an ADAKC caregiver family of 4 to attend Gala
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout