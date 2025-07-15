ADAKC 2025 Gala: Homecoming Silent Auction

Hosted by
Bring the magic of Beauty and the Beast home! This dreamy package includes a Disney Beauty and the Beast LEGO set, a gorgeous Loungefly backpack, adorable Beast & Belle plushies, and a matching notebook + storybook.
Perfect for Disney lovers of any age! 🌹✨
Spoil your furry best friend with this ultimate dog-lover’s bundle! Includes a comfy dog crate, stylish dog stroller, cozy throw blanket, adorable oversized stuffed dog, and plenty of accessories to keep tails wagging.
Perfect for proud pup parents! 🐶💙
Keep the good times perfectly chilled with a sleek wine fridge (valued at $1,200) and stocked with an entire case of fine wines! The ultimate upgrade for your kitchen, bar, or holiday hosting.
A must-bid for wine lovers! 🍇🥂
Steal the spotlight (and maybe Christmas!) with a 5-foot Grinch-themed tree fully decorated and ready to bring holiday mischief into your home. Perfect for anyone whose heart is already three sizes too big!
Indulge your sweet side with a whimsical Candyland-themed Christmas tree, decorated head to toe in vibrant candy colors and sugary magic. Guaranteed to make your holiday décor pop!
A perfect night out in Bakersfield! Enjoy Nutcracker tickets, Clint Black tickets at the historic Majestic Fox Theater, a $200 Hungry Hunter gift card, Fox Theater swag, and Fox Movie Passes. A full season of entertainment in one package!
Throw the ultimate celebration with a 1-hour Mini Goat Gram (plus your own goat stuffy!), a custom cake from The Baked Bake Shop, balloon décor from Paradise Balloons, and a 2-hour DJ set from DJ Nokturnal. Party vibes: guaranteed.
Bring home a stunning Art Sherwyn chalk piece—an original work from one of Bakersfield’s most beloved artists. Also included is a one year membership to the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
Treat yourself to a curated collection of fragrances from Macy’s. A luxurious lineup perfect for gifting… or keeping all for yourself.
Own a one-of-a-kind handmade iron art piece, crafted with care by an ADAKC caregiver and support group member. A powerful piece with a meaningful story behind it.
Shine bright with a standing illuminated jewelry case filled with assorted jewelry, a gorgeous turquoise bracelet by Roy Keenan, plus gift cards to Don Lucas and Ulta. This is the glow-up you deserve.
Fire up the feast! Enjoy a catered BBQ dinner from Salty’s for 25 guests, plus a butcher block, BBQ rubs, spices, and sauces. Perfect for backyard parties, birthdays, or office celebrations.
Experience the best of Bakersfield with mini golf (4 MB2 passes), Condors hockey passes (plus parking), rock climbing at Action Sports, gift cards to Guthrie’s Alley Cat, Urrichio’s, Homie’s Tacos, plus Temblor beer merch. A full tour of local fun packed into one mega-bundle!
A dream for whiskey lovers! Enjoy a refined selection of bottles and whiskey accessories perfect for sipping, sharing, and celebrating.
