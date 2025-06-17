Adelante Mujeres Conference Sponsorships

Logo on all event materials (top placement) Speaking opportunity at opening session Premium booth space at the event Logo & link on event website and social media Full-page ad on magazine 10 complimentary tickets Banner on stage
Logo on all event materials (top placement) Speaking opportunity at opening session Premium booth space at the event Logo & link on event website and social media Full-page ad on magazine 10 complimentary tickets Banner on stage
Mention on social media Booth space at event 4 complimentary tickets Member Discount price for ad on magazine Logo on easel signage at event
Name listed on Magazine Booth space at event 2 complimentary tickets Opportunity to provide notepads with company logo Mention on social media Logo on easel signage at event
Logo on easel signage at event 2 complimentary tickets Social media shoutout
Logo prominently displayed on magazine back cover or sponsor thank-you page 1/2 page feature or sponsor spotlight with your story, mission alignment, or empowering message Copies distributed at the event and via digital post-conference release 2 tickets
Logo on photo booth backdrop & props Mention in Adelante Mujeres Magazine under the “Experience Moments” page Opportunity to include a photo or short message in the magazine
Insert promotional material: Coupons, Flyers, or Samples placed inside each bag.Mention in Adelante Mujeres Magazine Under "See Through It All" Sponsor recognition durning event and in digital event program.
Logo displayed on food station signage Listed under “Community Fuel” section of the magazine with optional sponsor thank-you message Social media shout-out pre-event
Logo printed on all committee and volunteer shirts Magazine feature under “Voices Behind the Scenes” (showcasing those who help power the event) Optional 1/4 page thank-you blurb in the magazine
Logo on silent auction table signage and bid cards Mention in the magazine under “Giving Back: Auction Sponsors” Thank-you tag on social media
Include branded or mission-aligned item in attendee bags Name listed in the "Unpack the Magic" section of the magazine Mention on social media
Recognition on stage Name listed next to the speaker schedule in the magazine Optional 1-liner inspirational message from sponsor in the printed agenda
Name listed near vision board station signage Mention in magazine’s “Create Your Future” article recap Shout-out on conference recap post
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!