Adelante Mujeres Conference Sponsorships

Title Sponsor - The Nararrator
$5,000

Logo on all event materials (top placement) Speaking opportunity at opening session Premium booth space at the event Logo & link on event website and social media Full-page ad on magazine 10 complimentary tickets Banner on stage

Platinum Sponsor - The Ink
$2,500

Logo on all event materials (top placement) Speaking opportunity at opening session Premium booth space at the event Logo & link on event website and social media Full-page ad on magazine 10 complimentary tickets Banner on stage

Gold Sponsor - The Vision
$1,000

Mention on social media Booth space at event 4 complimentary tickets Member Discount price for ad on magazine Logo on easel signage at event

Silver Sponsor - The Paper
$500

Name listed on Magazine Booth space at event 2 complimentary tickets Opportunity to provide notepads with company logo Mention on social media Logo on easel signage at event

Bronze Sponsor - The Reader
$250

Logo on easel signage at event 2 complimentary tickets Social media shoutout

Magazine Sponsor
$3,000

Logo prominently displayed on magazine back cover or sponsor thank-you page 1/2 page feature or sponsor spotlight with your story, mission alignment, or empowering message Copies distributed at the event and via digital post-conference release 2 tickets

Photobooth Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on photo booth backdrop & props Mention in Adelante Mujeres Magazine under the “Experience Moments” page Opportunity to include a photo or short message in the magazine

Clear Bag Sponsor
$1,000

Insert promotional material: Coupons, Flyers, or Samples placed inside each bag.Mention in Adelante Mujeres Magazine Under "See Through It All" Sponsor recognition durning event and in digital event program.

Food Sponsor
$1,000

Logo displayed on food station signage Listed under “Community Fuel” section of the magazine with optional sponsor thank-you message Social media shout-out pre-event

T-Shirt Sponsor
$750

Logo printed on all committee and volunteer shirts Magazine feature under “Voices Behind the Scenes” (showcasing those who help power the event) Optional 1/4 page thank-you blurb in the magazine

Silent Auction Sponsor
$500

Logo on silent auction table signage and bid cards Mention in the magazine under “Giving Back: Auction Sponsors” Thank-you tag on social media

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$300

Include branded or mission-aligned item in attendee bags Name listed in the "Unpack the Magic" section of the magazine Mention on social media

Speaker Sponsor
$300

Recognition on stage Name listed next to the speaker schedule in the magazine Optional 1-liner inspirational message from sponsor in the printed agenda

Vision Board Sponsor
$250

Name listed near vision board station signage Mention in magazine’s “Create Your Future” article recap Shout-out on conference recap post

