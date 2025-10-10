Adam Tan & Machi Ishida Benefit Concert

1000 El Camino Real, Atherton, CA 94027
Free / Suggested Donation $25
Be part of an inspiring night of music and community at Smiling Raindrop Foundation’s Festival Benefit Concert featuring Adam Tan & Machi Ishida! 🌟
Your General Admission Ticket includes:
✨ Access to the full concert program
🎶 Open seating — come early for the best spots!
💧 The chance to join a movement that spreads “A Drop of Kindness, A Smile of the World.”
This ticket helps support youth music programs and cultural initiatives. Thank you for making a difference with us! ❤️
Experience the concert in style and make a lasting impact as a VIP Supporter!
Your VIP Ticket includes:
✨ Premium reserved seating
🎁 An exclusive VIP gift
📸 VIP Fast Track — Skip the Line for Photos and Book/Poster Signing
Your generous support helps us bring more music and kindness to the community. Thank you for being a shining drop of kindness! 💧
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!