Adam Tan & Machi Ishida Benefit Concert

Florence Moore Hall Menlo College

1000 El Camino Real, Atherton, CA 94027

General Admission
Free

Free / Suggested Donation $25


Be part of an inspiring night of music and community at Smiling Raindrop Foundation’s Festival Benefit Concert featuring Adam Tan & Machi Ishida! 🌟


Your General Admission Ticket includes:

✨ Access to the full concert program

🎶 Open seating — come early for the best spots!

💧 The chance to join a movement that spreads “A Drop of Kindness, A Smile of the World.”


This ticket helps support youth music programs and cultural initiatives. Thank you for making a difference with us! ❤️




VIP Supporter
$100

Experience the concert in style and make a lasting impact as a VIP Supporter!

Your VIP Ticket includes:

✨ Premium reserved seating

🎁 An exclusive VIP gift

📸 VIP Fast Track — Skip the Line for Photos and Book/Poster Signing


Your generous support helps us bring more music and kindness to the community. Thank you for being a shining drop of kindness! 💧


Add a donation for Smiling Raindrop Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!