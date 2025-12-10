Adams Elementary Pto Inc

Hosted by

Adams Elementary Pto Inc

About this event

Adams Art Auction 2026

4049 S Eckert Rd

Boise, ID 83716, USA

Summit Sponsor
$3,000

·  8 event tickets

·  10 drink tokens

·  1 bottle of wine or champagne at table

·  Logo placement at school and auction

·  First choice of auction feature sponsorship (Bar, Photo Booth, etc.)

·  Verbal recognition by emcee (brief business thank-you)

·  Logo recognition on event website, emails, and printed program

Trailblazer Sponsor
$1,500

·  4 event tickets

·  6 drink tokens

·  Logo placement at school and auction

·  Second choice of auction feature sponsorship (Bar, Photo Booth, etc.)

·  Verbal emcee thank-you (name recognition)

·  Logo recognition on website, emails, and program

Pathfinder Sponsor
$750

·  2 event tickets

·  4 drink tokens

·  Logo placement at school and auction

·  Verbal emcee thank-you (name recognition)

·  Logo recognition on website, emails, and program

Pathfinder Sponsor
$500

·  1 event ticket

·  2 drink tokens

·  Verbal emcee thank-you (name recognition)

·  Logo recognition on website, emails, and program

Campfire Sponsor
$250

· Recognition on website and program

·  Name listed on community sponsor signage at auction

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!