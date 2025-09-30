Adams County 4-H Enrollment

Offered by
About this shop
$15 of this membership goes to Colorado State 4-H and $25 goes to Adams County 4-H. $40 is a late fee put towards 4-H Adams County Programs
$15 of this membership goes to Colorado State 4-H and $25 goes to Adams County 4-H.
$15 of this membership goes to Colorado State 4-H and $25 goes to Adams County 4-H.
This is for Families wanting to register 5 members or more for the current 4-H year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!