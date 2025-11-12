A Gingerbread Creations Auction

This gingerbread project was inspired by the Berliner Fernsehturm at the Alexanderplatz during the Christmas season. The Alexanderplatz is a major public square in central Berlin known for its history and landmarks, and the Christkindlmarkt is one of the busiest in Berlin. The bear has been a symbol of Berlin since at least 1280, appearing on its flag and coat of arms to represent the city. Since 2001, painted sculptures of bears have been a common sight throughout the city as part of the “Buddy Bear” art project, symbolizing internation cooperation.