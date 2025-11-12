A Gingerbread Creations Auction

Hosted by
Team Members: Paul & Michelle Sneath: Owners/Operators of AAA Appliance Service & Repair
Paired with their family entry, Paul and Michelle Sneath of AAA Appliance Service & Repair thought that their barn needed a farmhouse. Paul used a bandsaw to cut gingerbread and create the wood planks of the porch and intricate “woodwork” was included on the windows. This house is decked out for the holidays with presents and wreaths and includes a duo of gingerbread children enjoying the snow day.
Social media came in handy to help decide on a barn structure, which quickly turned into a full Christmas Tree Farm! This farm is complete with a stable of horses named after Paul and Michelle’s granddaughters with nameplate made from alphabet soup noodles.
Team Members: Brittany, Jay Jay, Jason, Quinton, Addy, Charleigh, and Jaymin
Team baker Brittany’s mom told her to scale it down this year, but she also always told her to “go big or go home.” This gigantic confection display is a recreation of the castle built by Elsa in Disney’s Frozen. The base of gingerbread was molded into its shape using a combination of rice Krispies, ginger clay, and sugar glass.
Team Members: Lori McCullough, Kylie Stone, Lisa Cordiano, Elizabeth Pellegrino, Maggie Gladson
Reminiscent of the first Christmas portrayed in the classic movie Santa Claus is Coming to Town, the Gingerbread Tree is surrounded by a forest of smaller cookie trees and gingerbread present boxes are filled with candies to enjoy. The tree is decorated with licorice garland, gumdrop ornaments, and topped with a frosted sugar cookie star.
Team Members: Josi Campos & Muso Nyiwal
A blizzard has made its way across the Candyland board, covering it with pillow marshmallows! While it doesn’t follow the game exactly, the path still includes colored gummy strip places and two gingerbread players ready to make their way to the Gingerbread Castle.
You won’t get far without coming across a piece of candy at this house. Classic holiday figures adorn the roof and an M&M and gumdrop walkway leads to the a delicious-looking front door covered by a candy wreath.
Every inch of this gingerbread house’s roof is covered with every candy you can imagine! A matching gingerbread man gummy can be found at the front and back of the house and gumdrops are used for greenery along the sides.
Colton’s vision brings to life a quintessential winter scene. A pretzel fence surrounds the house and the picture is complete with a Tootsie Roll campfire and Goldfish pond. The house has a matching shed, and a smiley snowman can be found around the back.
Team Members:Emma Cox, Toya Fissel, Xena Dayhoff, Lucas Dayhoff, Jennifer Re, Ralph Valenteen Jr.
Owner Lucas Dayhoff and his family are longtime natives of Adams County, and this barn represents their own farming efforts, as well as the many barn roofs that are repaired by their construction company. Some of the animals here include hand-molded chocolate pigs in their chocolate mudpuddle, pretzel reindeer, and marshmallow chicks.
This gingerbread project was inspired by the Berliner Fernsehturm at the Alexanderplatz during the Christmas season. The Alexanderplatz is a major public square in central Berlin known for its history and landmarks, and the Christkindlmarkt is one of the busiest in Berlin. The bear has been a symbol of Berlin since at least 1280, appearing on its flag and coat of arms to represent the city. Since 2001, painted sculptures of bears have been a common sight throughout the city as part of the “Buddy Bear” art project, symbolizing internation cooperation.
Team Members: Bethany Bacsa and Mallory Kessler
Inspired by their yearly spa trips, this is the perfect relaxation package. The melted peppermint walkway will lead you to the rock candy salt room adjacent to the massage room, past the isomalt hot spring, and end at the gingerbread sauna.
Inspired by the story of the Trojan War, this edible Trojan horse is hiding the Greek Teddy Graham soldiers that come out of the structure to attack the Troy gummy bear army.
Team Members: Haley Hall, Shay Golding, Penny Huber, Cassandra Horn
It may be 2D, but this little gingerbread house is just as impressive! Hand painted using frosting and food coloring, this wintry scene was created by students after voting on their favorite design. This Bob-Ross style painting sits atop a gingerbread easel, complete with a brush and water cup.
Team Members: Joanne Myers, Jane Winzeler, Oona Winzeler
There can still be a festive holiday without snow, and this Southwest home is a perfect example. The landscape includes a raked zen garden with chocolate and a pool lined with Pez candy to cool off during this green Christmas!
Team Members: Karter Olewiler, Destiny Iva, Abigail Fett
A classic holiday character comes to life with Snoopy’s doghouse. This gingerbread home is painted the iconic red with frosting, and an edible Snoopy can be found napping on top of a light-strewn roof.
Team Members: Evlyn Licharowicz and Eli Gates
Get ready for the Mars landing! This gingerbread robot is excavating this extraterrestrial surface made with brown sugar, cake mix, and brownie brittle to get the perfect Mars color. The vehicle itself is rolling across the chocolate rock terrain using its licorice wrapped wheels while digging up rock candy minerals.
Team Members: Anne Gageby
Strawberry Hill’s entry is a throwback to our mountain’s early days, represented by a Civil War-style log cabin and an up-close view of cabin life inside. Elements include a combination of a stone wall topped with stake-and-rider fences, a side garden, fieldstone fireplace, and handmade “wool” rug. All elements are made of gingerbread, graham crackers, pretzels, candies, and dried wood ear mushrooms foraged on Strawberry Hill’s property.
This church reimagined is a perfect centerpiece during the Christmas holiday. Fondant carolers are posed outside the front door and Lifesavers were used to create the stunning stained glass window work.
What kid doesn’t love a treehouse? This one is filled with sweet toys and activities, including a wall of chocolate rocks, a candy slide, and a licorice tire swing. The gingerbread people represent the CAC’s advocates and were individually designed by them.
