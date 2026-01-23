Hosted by

Adams County Outdoorsmen Inc

Adams County Outdoorsmen Banquet

7662 Eckmansville Rd

Winchester, OH 45697, USA

Table Captain
$400

8 Dinner Tickets

Entry into Table Captain-Only gun drawing

Corporate Sponsor with Rifle
$1,000

8 Dinner Tickets

(4) $100 Raffle Packs

WTU Sponsor Drinkware Set

WTU Cap

ZRO Delta .223 Wylde Tactical Rifle

Corporate Sponsor with Pistol
$1,000

8 Dinner Tickets

(4) $100 Raffle Packs

WTU Sponsor Drinkware Set

WTU Cap

ZRO Delta FKS 9mm Pistol

Friday Night Pre Sale Gun Raffle
$20

Only 125 tickets will be sold for Friday night to win a 45/70 Rifle!

Saturday Night Pre Sale Gun Raffle
$20

Only 125 tickets will be sold for Saturday night to win a 45/70 Rifle!

General Raffle Pack
$100

Get 88 Tickets to be used for the General Raffle giveaway!

Additional seat at table
$50

Up to 2 extra seats per table will be permitted!

