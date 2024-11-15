Adams Elementary PTO Santa Shop

This will allow your student to spend $5 at the Santa Shop.
This will allow your student to spend $5 at the Santa Shop.
$10 Shopping Credit
$10
This will allow your student to spend $10 at the Santa Shop.
This will allow your student to spend $10 at the Santa Shop.
$20 Shopping Credit
$20
This will allow your student to spend $20 at the Santa Shop.
This will allow your student to spend $20 at the Santa Shop.
$50 Shopping Credit
$50
This will allow your student to spend $50 at the Santa Shop.
This will allow your student to spend $50 at the Santa Shop.
Misc Amount
$1
This option allows you to select an amount that you want to provide your student with for shopping at the Santa Shop. Simply select the quantity you would like, and that $ will be generated for your student to spend.
This option allows you to select an amount that you want to provide your student with for shopping at the Santa Shop. Simply select the quantity you would like, and that $ will be generated for your student to spend.
Donation to another Student
$1
We would love for everyone to get a chance to shop at the Santa Shop this year. If you would like to donate to help support another student, please select the quantity you would like to donate.
We would love for everyone to get a chance to shop at the Santa Shop this year. If you would like to donate to help support another student, please select the quantity you would like to donate.