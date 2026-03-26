Hosted by

Adaptive Action Sports Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Adaptive Action Sports | Silent Auction

Pick-up location

189 Ten Mile Cir, Frisco, CO 80443, USA

GoPro Max 2 - True 8K 360 item
GoPro Max 2 - True 8K 360
$100

Starting bid

The GoPro Max 2 is a high-performance 360-degree action camera featuring true 8K resolution, providing roughly 21% higher resolution than competitors for superior, sharp, and stitch-free spherical, panoramic, and reframed video

GoPro 13 Black item
GoPro 13 Black
$100

Starting bid

The GoPro HERO13 Black is a premium action camera featuring 5.3K60 video, 27MP photos, and advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. Key upgrades include new magnetic latch mounting, magnetic charging, magnetic lens/filter auto-detection (HB-Series Lenses), and a larger 1900mAh Enduro battery for improved runtime. It remains waterproof to 33ft (10m).

Nixon Time Teller - All Gold item
Nixon Time Teller - All Gold
$150

Starting bid

An icon of Nixon heritage, the Time Teller’s vibe celebrates simple sophistication. The minimalist design is the perfect canvas for your aesthetic expression, while its 100m /10 ATM waterproof rating means getting wet is no big deal. It's always down to collaborate and with a full spectrum of finishes, whatever your style, there’s a Time Teller for you.

WHITESPACE Snowboard Signed by Shaun White item
WHITESPACE Snowboard Signed by Shaun White
$300

Starting bid

This brand new Whitespace Snowboard is an AMF Twin 152 W and is signed by the man himself, Shaun White!!!

Sized 66 Vans Family Shoe Signed by Van Doren!! item
Sized 66 Vans Family Shoe Signed by Van Doren!!
$300

Starting bid

This very unique sized 66 Vans Shoe was sent to us by the Van Doren's them selves, thanks Kristy, and is stuffed full of rad vans stuff! Including two gift certificates for free shoes, a wallet, sunglasses, a lunch box and beanies. Did we mention, the shoe is signed by Steve himself!!

Metallica Signed Lithograph item
Metallica Signed Lithograph
$300

Starting bid

This is a custom lithograph made by artist Austin Spencer specifically for an Adaptive Action Sports and USA Skateboarding colaboration with Metallica! There are only 8 of these that are signed by the whole band.

Dinner with Amy Purdy!!! item
Dinner with Amy Purdy!!!
$700

Starting bid

Win a dinner, in Summit County, with Amy Purdy, 3x Paralympic Medalist and Runner-up on Dancing with the Stars!!

Topo Backpack, Skull Candy, Sun Bum & Toyota pack! item
Topo Backpack, Skull Candy, Sun Bum & Toyota pack!
$200

Starting bid

This awesome pack includes Rover Pack from Topo Designs, Crusher ANC 2 Headphones, Sun Bum Sunscreen and Toyota Headwear! Perfect for travel!!!

Indoor Golf Simulator item
Indoor Golf Simulator
$150

Starting bid

Hit Ballz Golf Studios at Copper Mountain Colorado, is offering one free hour in the golf sim for up to 5 players plus two large pizzas!!! This is over a $200 value and is good through April of 27'!!!

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones item
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones
$50

Starting bid

These headphones retail for $240 and are known for their amazing bass!

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