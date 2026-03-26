Adaptive Action Sports | Silent Auction

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The GoPro Max 2 is a high-performance 360-degree action camera featuring true 8K resolution, providing roughly 21% higher resolution than competitors for superior, sharp, and stitch-free spherical, panoramic, and reframed video
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The GoPro HERO13 Black is a premium action camera featuring 5.3K60 video, 27MP photos, and advanced HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization. Key upgrades include new magnetic latch mounting, magnetic charging, magnetic lens/filter auto-detection (HB-Series Lenses), and a larger 1900mAh Enduro battery for improved runtime. It remains waterproof to 33ft (10m).
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An icon of Nixon heritage, the Time Teller’s vibe celebrates simple sophistication. The minimalist design is the perfect canvas for your aesthetic expression, while its 100m /10 ATM waterproof rating means getting wet is no big deal. It's always down to collaborate and with a full spectrum of finishes, whatever your style, there’s a Time Teller for you.
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This brand new Whitespace Snowboard is an AMF Twin 152 W and is signed by the man himself, Shaun White!!!
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This very unique sized 66 Vans Shoe was sent to us by the Van Doren's them selves, thanks Kristy, and is stuffed full of rad vans stuff! Including two gift certificates for free shoes, a wallet, sunglasses, a lunch box and beanies. Did we mention, the shoe is signed by Steve himself!!
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This is a custom lithograph made by artist Austin Spencer specifically for an Adaptive Action Sports and USA Skateboarding colaboration with Metallica! There are only 8 of these that are signed by the whole band.
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Win a dinner, in Summit County, with Amy Purdy, 3x Paralympic Medalist and Runner-up on Dancing with the Stars!!
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This awesome pack includes Rover Pack from Topo Designs, Crusher ANC 2 Headphones, Sun Bum Sunscreen and Toyota Headwear! Perfect for travel!!!
Starting bid
Hit Ballz Golf Studios at Copper Mountain Colorado, is offering one free hour in the golf sim for up to 5 players plus two large pizzas!!! This is over a $200 value and is good through April of 27'!!!
Starting bid
These headphones retail for $240 and are known for their amazing bass!
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