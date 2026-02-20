Adaptive Fusion Dragon Boat Club

Adaptive Fusion Dragon Boat Club

Adaptive Fusion Mini Golf Tournament 2026

10555 Firestone Blvd

Norwalk, CA 90650, USA

Mini golf player in group of 1-3 players
$25

Per person in a group of 1-3 players for mini-golf

Mini golf player in group of 4-5 players
$20

Per person in a group of four or five for mini-golf

Tee Signs - Individual Sponsor
$50

Tee signs for individual sponsorship displayed on the course during the event

Tee Signs - Organization, Company
$100

Tee signs for organization or company displayed on the course during the event

Eye of the Dragon Sponsor
$250

2 tee signs, name/logo on social media for year, thank you in local online news

Fire of the Dragon Sponsor
$500

Name/Logo on the team practice shirt, 4 golfers, 2 tee signs, plus everything at the $250 level

Jewel of the Dragon Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on team race jersey, logo on the team practice shirts, 4 golfers, 2 tee signs, plus eveerything at the $500 level,

Emperor / Empress of the Dragon Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on future team jersey, logo on practice shirts, name on team tent, logo on new team bow banner, everything in $1,000 level and below

Add a donation for Adaptive Fusion Dragon Boat Club

$

