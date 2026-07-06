Adaptive Equine bonding Program

Adaptive Equine Experience (75–90 Minutes)





Enjoy a personalized equine experience designed to meet the unique needs and abilities of each participant. Spend meaningful time connecting with our gentle rescued and retired horses while experiencing their calming presence and inspiring stories in a safe, supportive ranch environment.





Your registration directly supports the care of our herd. Every contribution helps provide essentials like hay, feed, and daily care. Did you know? Horses require regular hoof care every 6–8 weeks from a professional farrier to keep them healthy, comfortable, and sound. The average cost of one farrier visit is approximately $80 per horse, making your support an important part of providing the ongoing care our rescued and retired horses deserve.





Thank you for helping us care for the horses that make these life-changing experiences possible.