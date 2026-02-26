Ada’s Makery

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Ada’s Makery

About this shop

Ada’s Makery Online Store

Customized Graduation Photo Mat item
Customized Graduation Photo Mat
$15

Each mat fits an 8 x 10 frame and holds a 5 x7 photo. Customization includes colors, wording and and silhouette graphic. Mat can be formatted to landscape or portrait.

Custom Newborn Photo Mat item
Custom Newborn Photo Mat
$15

This frame fits an 8x8 frame. Colors, wording, graphic silhouette can all be customized. Contact us if you are also interested in the frame (not included in the price).

Grandma Photo Mat item
Grandma Photo Mat
$15

Fits a 8x10 frame and a 5x7 photo. Colors and wording can be customized.

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