Ada’s Makery Online Store

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Each mat fits an 8 x 10 frame and holds a 5 x7 photo. Customization includes colors, wording and and silhouette graphic. Mat can be formatted to landscape or portrait.
This frame fits an 8x8 frame. Colors, wording, graphic silhouette can all be customized. Contact us if you are also interested in the frame (not included in the price).
Fits a 8x10 frame and a 5x7 photo. Colors and wording can be customized.
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