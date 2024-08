Join us for an evening filled with laughter, featuring a lineup of bright, emerging comedians! Not only will you enjoy a night of great humor, but you'll also be supporting RimoVision Group and live theatre. Proceeds from this comedy event will contribute to funding our future productions, helping us continue to bring creative and vibrant theater to life.

We have two shows on the same night: 7 PM and 9 PM. Each show has a different lineup of funny comedians.