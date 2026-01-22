American Daughters of Conservation

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American Daughters of Conservation

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ADC Florida Official Headwear Collection - Spring 2026 - PreSale

Richardson 827 – Straw Sun Hat with Colored Patch item
Richardson 827 – Straw Sun Hat with Colored Patch
$40

Made for long days under the Florida sun, the Richardson 827 straw hat offers breathable comfort and wide-brim protection. Finished with a colored patch featuring the ADC Florida Chapter logo, this hat is ideal for fishing, beach days, conservation projects, and outdoor events.

  • Lightweight, breathable straw construction
  • Wide brim for sun protection
  • Adjustable interior band for a comfortable fit
  • Colored patch with ADC Florida Chapter logo
Richardson 112P – Realtree® with Logo Patch item
Richardson 112P – Realtree® with Logo Patch
$30

A classic favorite with an outdoor edge. This Richardson 112P features an authentic Realtree® camo pattern paired with a pleather patch displaying the ADC Florida Chapter logo. Designed for durability and everyday wear, this hat is perfect for time in the field, on the water, or around town.

  • Structured front with mesh back
  • Adjustable snapback closure
  • Timeless camo style built for adventure
GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Butter item
GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Butter
$30

A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.

  • Comfortable, unstructured fit
  • Adjustable closure
  • Colored patch with ADC Florida Chapter logo


GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Melon item
GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Melon
$30

A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.

  • Comfortable, unstructured fit
  • Adjustable closure
  • Colored patch with ADC Florida Chapter logo
GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Mint item
GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Mint
$30

A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.

  • Comfortable, unstructured fit
  • Adjustable closure
  • Colored patch with ADC Florida Chapter logo
GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Light Grey item
GWT111 – Colored Patch Hat - Light Grey
$30

A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.

  • Comfortable, unstructured fit
  • Adjustable closure
  • Colored patch with ADC Florida Chapter logo
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