ADC Florida Official Headwear Collection - Spring 2026 - PreSale

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Made for long days under the Florida sun, the Richardson 827 straw hat offers breathable comfort and wide-brim protection. Finished with a colored patch featuring the ADC Florida Chapter logo, this hat is ideal for fishing, beach days, conservation projects, and outdoor events.
A classic favorite with an outdoor edge. This Richardson 112P features an authentic Realtree® camo pattern paired with a pleather patch displaying the ADC Florida Chapter logo. Designed for durability and everyday wear, this hat is perfect for time in the field, on the water, or around town.
A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.
A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.
A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.
A versatile, everyday hat available in fresh, Florida-inspired colors: Butter, Melon, Mint, and Light Grey. Each GWT111 features a colored patch with the ADC Florida Chapter logo, offering a relaxed fit that works just as well at events as it does on casual outings.
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