Volunteer Sign Up • TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS 2024

Join Us as a Volunteer and Make a Difference!





Be a part of an exciting day of basketball and community celebration by volunteering at our 1-Day Single Elimination Basketball Tournament! We are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help with event setup, player check-in, food and beverage distribution, and more. Your support will not only ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees but also contribute to raising funds for our youth camp. Join us in fostering community spirit and making a positive impact. Sign up today and be a vital part of this incredible event!





Volunteer Opportunities and Shifts

Volunteer Roles

Guest Check-in

Player Sign-in/Jersey Distribution

Installations (Decorations, Tents, etc.)

Event Operations

Food Table

Bartender

Hydration Station

Player and Talent Coordination

Store/Emergency Runners

Game Staff (Refs, Scorebook, Scoreboard)

Merchants

Informational Staff

Security Assistance (VIP area, Roaming)

Clean-Up Staff

Volunteer Timeslots

Early Shift: 7 AM - 11 AM

7 AM - 11 AM Day Shift: 10 AM - 2 PM

10 AM - 2 PM Afternoon Shift: 1 PM - 5 PM

1 PM - 5 PM Late Shift: 4 PM - 9 PM

Your time and effort will help us create an unforgettable event and support our youth camp. Sign up today to make a difference and enjoy a day filled with fun, sports, and community spirit!