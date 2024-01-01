United African Basketball League Inc
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Volunteer Sign Up • TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS 2024

Join Us as a Volunteer and Make a Difference!


Be a part of an exciting day of basketball and community celebration by volunteering at our 1-Day Single Elimination Basketball Tournament! We are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help with event setup, player check-in, food and beverage distribution, and more. Your support will not only ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees but also contribute to raising funds for our youth camp. Join us in fostering community spirit and making a positive impact. Sign up today and be a vital part of this incredible event!


Volunteer Opportunities and Shifts

Volunteer Roles

  • Guest Check-in
  • Player Sign-in/Jersey Distribution
  • Installations (Decorations, Tents, etc.)
  • Event Operations
  • Food Table
  • Bartender
  • Hydration Station
  • Player and Talent Coordination
  • Store/Emergency Runners
  • Game Staff (Refs, Scorebook, Scoreboard)
  • Merchants
  • Informational Staff
  • Security Assistance (VIP area, Roaming)
  • Clean-Up Staff

Volunteer Timeslots

  • Early Shift: 7 AM - 11 AM
  • Day Shift: 10 AM - 2 PM
  • Afternoon Shift: 1 PM - 5 PM
  • Late Shift: 4 PM - 9 PM

Your time and effort will help us create an unforgettable event and support our youth camp. Sign up today to make a difference and enjoy a day filled with fun, sports, and community spirit!

common:freeFormsBy