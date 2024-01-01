Volunteer Sign Up • TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS 2024

Join Us as a Volunteer and Make a Difference!
Be a part of an exciting day of basketball and community celebration by volunteering at our 1-Day Single Elimination Basketball Tournament! We are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help with event setup, player check-in, food and beverage distribution, and more. Your support will not only ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees but also contribute to raising funds for our youth camp. Join us in fostering community spirit and making a positive impact. Sign up today and be a vital part of this incredible event!
Volunteer Opportunities and Shifts
Volunteer Roles
- Guest Check-in
- Player Sign-in/Jersey Distribution
- Installations (Decorations, Tents, etc.)
- Event Operations
- Food Table
- Bartender
- Hydration Station
- Player and Talent Coordination
- Store/Emergency Runners
- Game Staff (Refs, Scorebook, Scoreboard)
- Merchants
- Informational Staff
- Security Assistance (VIP area, Roaming)
- Clean-Up Staff
Volunteer Timeslots
- Early Shift: 7 AM - 11 AM
- Day Shift: 10 AM - 2 PM
- Afternoon Shift: 1 PM - 5 PM
- Late Shift: 4 PM - 9 PM
Your time and effort will help us create an unforgettable event and support our youth camp. Sign up today to make a difference and enjoy a day filled with fun, sports, and community spirit!