Add-Ons & Upgrades

About this shop
Does NOT include General Admission Tickets. Sleeps 10-20, recommended for up to ten adults. Private bathroom, heat and air, and the main stage on your doorstep. Bring your own bedding, or purchase bedding package separately below. Includes two on-site parking passes.
Does NOT include General Admission Tickets. Sleeps 8-16, recommended for up to eight adults. Private bathroom, heat and air, and the main stage on your doorstep. Bring your own bedding, or purchase bedding package separately below. Includes two on-site parking passes.
Does NOT include General Admission Tickets. Sleeps 6-12, recommended for up to six adults. Private bathroom, heat and air, and a short walk to both stages. Bring your own bedding, or purchase bedding package separately below. Includes two on-site parking passes.
20 ft x 40 ft plot for your RV, trailer, or passenger van. No hookups. No vehicles over 35 ft. Main stage on your doorstep. Limited Availability!
Camp with your car! One vehicle and two tents per pass. Get more than one if you want adjacent spaces. No vehicles over 18'. Limited availability!
Park inside the main gates, at the top of Coyote Hill. Not a car camping pass - you'll still need to walk or shuttle your belongings in to camp!
Pillow, sheets, and a quilt on your very own summer camp funk bed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!