Down To Funk Fund

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Down To Funk Fund

About this shop

Add-Ons & Upgrades

North Tolowa - Large Cabin item
North Tolowa - Large Cabin
$725

Does NOT include General Admission Tickets. Sleeps 10-20, recommended for up to ten adults. Private bathroom, heat and air, and the main stage on your doorstep. Bring your own bedding, or purchase bedding package separately below. Includes two on-site parking passes.

Ohlone - Medium Cabin item
Ohlone - Medium Cabin
$675

Does NOT include General Admission Tickets. Sleeps 8-16, recommended for up to eight adults. Private bathroom, heat and air, and the main stage on your doorstep. Bring your own bedding, or purchase bedding package separately below. Includes two on-site parking passes.

South Tolowa - Small Cabin item
South Tolowa - Small Cabin
$500

Does NOT include General Admission Tickets. Sleeps 6-12, recommended for up to six adults. Private bathroom, heat and air, and a short walk to both stages. Bring your own bedding, or purchase bedding package separately below. Includes two on-site parking passes.

Dry RV Pass item
Dry RV Pass
$250

20 ft x 40 ft plot for your RV, trailer, or passenger van. No hookups. No vehicles over 35 ft. Main stage on your doorstep. Limited Availability!

Car Camping Pass item
Car Camping Pass
$100

Camp with your car! One vehicle and two tents per pass. Get more than one if you want adjacent spaces. No vehicles over 18'. Limited availability!

On-Site Parking Pass item
On-Site Parking Pass
$20

Park inside the main gates, at the top of Coyote Hill. Not a car camping pass - you'll still need to walk or shuttle your belongings in to camp!

Bedding Package item
Bedding Package
$100

Pillow, sheets, and a quilt on your very own summer camp funk bed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!